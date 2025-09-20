Queen Mary 2's Historic Liverpool Visit: A Celebration of Cunard's Legacy

Cunard's Queen Mary 2 concluded a memorable two-night stay in Liverpool, marking the 185th anniversary of Cunard's transatlantic voyages. The visit included a civic reception, behind-the-scenes tours of the Cunard Building, and a spectacular fireworks display, solidifying the historic bond between Cunard and the city.

Cunard 's iconic flagship, the Queen Mary 2 (QM2), concluded an historic two-night stay in Liverpool , captivating the city with her grandeur and significance. The visit was a highlight of her 12-night British Isles cruise, and it held special meaning as it coincided with the 185th anniversary of Cunard 's pioneering transatlantic voyages. The majestic vessel arrived in Liverpool at approximately 8 pm on Wednesday, September 17th, greeted by enthusiastic crowds eager to witness the spectacle.

Spectators gathered to marvel at the colossal 345-meter luxury liner, a floating marvel boasting 14 decks and reaching an impressive 62 meters above the waterline, equivalent to the height of a 23-story building. The presence of the QM2 undoubtedly injected a sense of excitement and celebration into the city, transforming the waterfront into a dynamic hub of activity. This visit underscored the enduring relationship between Cunard and Liverpool, a bond that dates back to the company's origins and continues to thrive. The meticulously planned itinerary ensured that both the ship's passengers and the public were able to partake in a series of memorable experiences.\On Thursday, September 18th, the Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Councillor Barbara Murray, extended a warm welcome to Captain Tomás Connery, Master of the RMS QM2, along with the officers and crew at a distinguished reception held at Liverpool Town Hall. Civic officials and esteemed guests from the Port of Liverpool also joined the celebration. The event served a dual purpose, commemorating the 10th anniversary of Cunard being bestowed the Freedom of the City in its birthplace. Captain Connery was honored with the opportunity to sign the Book of Distinguished Visitors, a symbolic gesture recognizing the significance of the occasion. Furthermore, QM2 passengers and members of the public were granted exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the historic Cunard Building on Thursday and Friday. This ticketed experience provided visitors with a unique opportunity to delve into the hidden history of the Grade II* listed building, exploring fascinating locations such as the luggage room, the first-class safe, and the original wood-paneled rooms. The Cunard Building, a testament to the company's heritage, became a focal point of the celebrations, enhancing the overall experience for visitors.\As the Queen Mary 2 prepared to depart on Friday, September 19th, a spectacular display of fireworks and pyrotechnics, orchestrated in partnership with Liverpool Cruise Port, illuminated the night sky. The number '185', representing the anniversary of Cunard's first transatlantic voyage, was dramatically projected onto the iconic Cunard Building, a fitting tribute to the company's legacy and the city's association with the maritime industry. This dazzling spectacle marked the culmination of Cunard's third and final visit to Liverpool this year. The event served as a vivid reminder of the strong historical connection between Cunard and the city, showcasing the company's enduring commitment to Liverpool. The QM2's departure undoubtedly left a lasting impression on the city, solidifying the bond between Cunard and the vibrant port city. The meticulous planning of the visit, encompassing the ship's arrival, onboard activities, civic events, and the grand farewell, demonstrated the importance of this connection and the mutual respect shared by Cunard and Liverpool. The presence of the QM2, coupled with the celebratory events, provided a boost to local tourism and served as a memorable experience for both the ship's passengers and the residents of Liverpool





