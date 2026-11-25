Queen's University Belfast confirms a 2021 paper co-authored by the late Jason Arday meets academic standards. This decision follows investigations into plagiarism allegations made by Brian Cofnas.

Queen's University Belfast has officially cleared a 2021 academic paper co-authored by the late Professor Jason Arday of any plagiarism concerns. The institution stated that a thorough review confirmed the publication meets all appropriate academic standards. This clearance comes amid a wider controversy surrounding the late scholar's work and the circumstances of his death.

University Clearance of 2021 Research Paper

The specific study in question was titled 'Attempting to break the chain: Reimaging inclusive pedagogy and decolonising the curriculum within the academy'. It focused on the impact of university teaching on Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic learners as well as academics of colour. A spokesperson for Queen's University Belfast emphasized that the paper was co-authored by Arday and other academics from the institution. They confirmed there are no remaining concerns regarding its publication.

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Origin of Plagiarism Allegations and Investigations

The scrutiny began after Brian Cofnas claimed on the Substack platform that Arday's work contained lifted passages with minimal editing. Cofnas asserted that plagiarism detection software identified copy-editing mistakes retained from original sources. He previously argued that black people are less intelligent and would disappear from high-profile positions under meritocracy. These comments sparked a broader inquiry into Arday's academic integrity across multiple UK universities.

Other Institutions Review Academic Records

Several prestigious institutions joined the review process before Queen's University Belfast issued its final statement. Liverpool John Moores University, which awarded Arday his PhD in 2015, concluded that he had not plagiarized work. Glasgow University and Durham University also initiated investigations into his work and various academic appointments. These parallel reviews highlight the intense pressure placed on the scholar's legacy following public accusations.

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Context of Tragic Death and Public Outcry

Professor Arday, who became Cambridge's youngest black professor in 2023, was found dead in Battersea on 14 August. He had resigned from his role as professor of sociology of education the week prior. Public figures, including Labour MP Diane Abbott and actress Jameela Jamil, called for a public inquiry. They argued his death followed two weeks of relentless harassment related to the media coverage.

Impact on Higher Education Discourse

The clearance of this specific paper by Queen's University Belfast is a significant development in the ongoing debate. It validates the academic rigor of Arday's contributions to inclusive pedagogy. The resolution may influence how universities handle similar allegations in the future. It also provides a measure of vindication for friends and colleagues who defended his integrity during his lifetime.