Queen Victoria's Gift: Heart-Shaped Locket to Be Auctioned

A golden heart-shaped locket gifted by Queen Victoria to her granddaughter, Princess Helena Victoria, is set to be auctioned. The locket, inscribed 'To Thora from her Godmother Victoria, 1896', is expected to fetch £2,500. The auction is being held by Sloane Street Auctions.

A remarkable piece of royal history, a heart-shaped golden locket gifted by Queen Victoria to her unmarried granddaughter, Princess Helena Victoria of Schleswig-Holstein, is poised to be auctioned off. The exquisite piece, presented to the Princess in 1896, is expected to fetch approximately £2,500.

This treasured item holds significant historical value, not only as a tangible link to the revered Queen Victoria but also due to its association with a granddaughter known for her dedication to charitable endeavors. The locket's story further enriches its allure, offering a glimpse into the personal relationships within the royal family and the legacy of philanthropy that Princess Helena Victoria embraced throughout her life. The item will be sold by London-based Sloane Street Auctions. This auction presents a unique opportunity for collectors and history enthusiasts to acquire a tangible piece of royal history. The locket's journey to the auction block is as interesting as the item itself. \The gold locket, a symbol of familial affection and royal artistry, was presented by Queen Victoria to her goddaughter, Princess Helena Victoria of Schleswig-Holstein, also known as Thora. The inscription on the locket, 'To Thora from her Godmother Victoria, 1896', further solidifies the personal nature of the gift, making it a truly unique historical artifact. The locket features a single, cushion-cut diamond at its center, adding to its elegance and value. The locket comes complete with its original presentation case, a purple silk velvet case crafted by Fraser and Haw's. The locket is being sold alongside a collection of letters related to the piece, providing additional context and provenance that will undoubtedly enhance its appeal to prospective buyers. Princess Helena Victoria dedicated her life to charitable works, embodying the spirit of service that defined her family's commitment to social causes. Her involvement with the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) and Princess Christian's Nursing Home at Windsor highlights her dedication to helping others. The item has already had a prior auction when the parish churches of Bathwick St Mary and St John the Baptist, sold it in aid of the Wells Cathedral Appeal Fund, on October 21st, 1978. \Sloane Street Auctions, the London-based auction house, is managing the upcoming sale. The auction house anticipates significant interest in the locket, with a guide price ranging from £1,500 to £2,000. Daniel Hunt, the founder and CEO of Sloane Street Auctions, expressed excitement about the opportunity to feature such a prestigious item. He noted that pieces of this caliber would typically be handled by auction houses like Christie's South Kensington in the past. The company is proud to continue the tradition of bringing high-end works to London beyond the confines of areas like Bond Street and St James. The auction house is particularly pleased to have Hugh Edmeades, Christie's South Kensington's former chairman, as the auctioneer, adding another layer of expertise and prestige to the event. The sale of the locket signifies more than just a transaction; it represents a preservation of history and a testament to the enduring appeal of royal memorabilia and the stories they tell. The anticipation surrounding the auction underscores the enduring fascination with the Victorian era and the lives of its key figures





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Queen Victoria Locket Auction Royal Family Princess Helena Victoria Jewelry Historical Artifact Sloane Street Auctions Victorian Era Charity

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