Queen Victoria's Gift: Royal Locket to be Auctioned

A heart-shaped gold locket, gifted by Queen Victoria to her granddaughter Princess Helena Victoria, is set for auction. The locket, inscribed 'To Thora', is expected to fetch £2,500 and comes with its original case and letters, offering a rare glimpse into royal history and the Victorian era.

A remarkable piece of royal history, a heart-shaped golden locket once belonging to Princess Helena Victoria of Schleswig-Holstein, is set to go under the hammer at a London auction. This exquisite locket, a personal gift from Queen Victoria herself in 1896, is expected to fetch around £2,500. The locket's story is intertwined with the legacy of both Queen Victoria and her granddaughter, Princess Helena Victoria , who dedicated her life to charitable endeavors.

The anticipation surrounding the auction highlights the enduring allure of royal memorabilia and the meticulous craftsmanship of the Victorian era. The auction presents a rare opportunity for collectors and history enthusiasts alike to acquire a tangible piece of British royal history, steeped in sentimental value and historical significance. The locket’s journey from a royal gift to a coveted auction item underscores the enduring interest in the lives of historical figures and the treasures they once possessed. The auction, conducted by Sloane Street Auctions, is a testament to the ongoing market for high-end collectibles and the importance of preserving historical artifacts. \The locket was bestowed upon Princess Helena Victoria, also known as Thora, by her grandmother, Queen Victoria. The inscription on the back of the locket reads, 'To Thora from her Godmother Victoria, 1896,' a poignant reminder of the personal connection between the monarch and her goddaughter. The princess, who never married, was known for her dedication to charitable work, particularly with the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) and Princess Christian's Nursing Home at Windsor. The locket comes in its original purple silk velvet Fraser and Haw's case, accompanied by a collection of letters related to the locket, adding further authenticity and historical context to the piece. The locket was previously sold by the parish churches of Bathwick St Mary and St John the Baptist in aid of the Wells Cathedral Appeal Fund on October 21st, 1978, to the father of the current vendor. The locket's history also connects to the world of fine art and auctions, with Daniel Hunt, the founder and CEO of Sloane Street Auctions, drawing parallels to Christie's South Kensington, and the auctioneer, Hugh Edmeades, being the former chairman of Christie's South Kensington. This adds layers to its history, elevating its perceived value. \The upcoming auction, spearheaded by Sloane Street Auctions, offers a glimpse into the thriving market for historical artifacts and the enduring legacy of the Victorian era. The auction house, known for its dedication to offering high-end works beyond the traditional confines of Bond Street and St James, continues the tradition of showcasing remarkable items. The anticipated sale of the locket is a particularly interesting event in the world of auctions. Daniel Hunt highlights that Sloane Street Auctions is now often chosen by consignors. The auction of the locket is a symbol of history, sentimentality, and craftsmanship. The exquisite heart-shaped golden locket, with its central cushion-cut diamond, is a poignant testament to Queen Victoria's affection for her goddaughter and a tangible link to a bygone era. The details surrounding the locket, from its origins to its current auction, offer a captivating narrative of royal connections and historical significance. The fact that the locket is in its original case and accompanied by supporting letters increases its historical value and appeal to collectors. The auction of the locket is a reflection of the continuing fascination with the British monarchy and the treasures they once possessed. The sale of the locket provides a chance to connect with history and gives the buyer a special item with historical value





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Queen Victoria's Gift: Heart-Shaped Locket to Be AuctionedA golden heart-shaped locket gifted by Queen Victoria to her granddaughter, Princess Helena Victoria, is set to be auctioned. The locket, inscribed 'To Thora from her Godmother Victoria, 1896', is expected to fetch £2,500. The auction is being held by Sloane Street Auctions.

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