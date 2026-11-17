Tracey Byrne McLaughlin, Edel Foy, Elaine Finn, and Lisa Price form QueenBees, a vocal group reclaiming their voices after decades of caregiving and silence. The quartet, now performing at major Irish festivals, embodies menopausal power and artistic resurgence. This story details their journey from invisible carers to celebrated performers who refuse to fade into the background.

The musical group QueenBees has emerged as a powerful symbol of artistic resurgence and personal reinvention for women who spent years in the background as caregivers. Comprising Tracey Byrne McLaughlin, Edel Foy, Elaine Finn, and their vocal coach Lisa Price, this quartet has transitioned from decades of silence and self-sacrifice to performing on major international stages. Their story challenges the notion that women of a certain age must remain invisible, replacing it with a narrative of glitter, harmony, and undeniable presence.

From Caregivers to Stage Performers

The core members of QueenBees have shared a history of putting the needs of others before their own creative desires. Tracey Byrne McLaughlin, 59, spent years caring for her daughter Freya, who was diagnosed with cancer at the age of two. The tumor compressed nerves in Freya's spine, leaving her unable to use her legs. For three years, Tracey's life revolved around her daughter's illness, pushing her own singing career, which had existed before marriage, firmly into the shadows. Similarly, Edel Foy, 60, balances caregiving for her husband Sean, who suffers from serious health issues, with raising four children and looking after her grandchild full-time.

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Lisa Price, 50, serves as the group's singing teacher and the catalyst for their formation. Despite being the youngest member, she has deep roots in the Irish music scene, having grown up in Celbridge, County Kildare, after her parents moved back to Ireland from London in the early 1980s. Her father performed in showbands, and Lisa herself made studio recordings as a teenager. A cassette of her voice was played by a local DJ at a nightclub slow set, where it was heard by Damien Rice, who subsequently visited her home. This rich musical heritage contrasts sharply with the silence that eventually enveloped her peers.

Overcoming Silence and Self-Doubt

The journey to the stage was not immediate for any of the members. When Tracey Byrne McLaughlin decided to reclaim a part of herself, she approached Lisa's studio with palpable terror. She explicitly stated her fear of public performance, telling Lisa she would never sing in front of anyone else. Her heart pounded as she prepared to use her voice for the first time in years. Lisa provided steady encouragement, validating Tracey's natural talent and helping her rediscover a sense of self that had been eroded by caregiving.

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Edel Foy's entry into the group was serendipitous. Living next door to Tracey in Lucan, she noticed Tracey's renewed confidence. Edel, who had won a scholarship for singing lessons in her youth but remained quiet throughout her school years, initially joined to learn a single song to surprise her father at a family gathering. Her father had always questioned why she was the only one in the family who did not sing. This small, personal goal blossomed into a regular commitment, allowing Edel to shed her shy persona and embrace her vocal abilities within a supportive community.

High-Profile Endorsements and Major Gigs

The group's trajectory changed significantly due to a personal connection that Edel Foy holds. She is the sister of acclaimed Irish singer Imelda May. Although the two had never performed together prior to this year, Imelda became a staunch champion of QueenBees. She provided them with performance slots on her own tour and recommended them for high-profile events, including the Isle of Wight Festival. Imelda's approach to their development was rigorous; she demanded precision and told the group not to get in their own way, a directive Edel describes as pushing them to overcome self-doubt.

This professional backing culminated in a memorable appearance at the Isle of Wight Festival. Tracey Byrne McLaughlin recalls standing on stage in a yellow and black striped jumper, watching thousands of people approach to hear her sing. The experience was surreal for the 58-year-old from Lucan, who was in shock at where their collective journey had led them. The group, now known for their matching bee-striped jumpers and cloud of glitter, has also played Electric Picnic and supported artists like Mundy. Their performance quality has attracted praise from music publication Hot Press, cementing their status as serious performers.

Embracing Menopausal Power and Public Space

Lisa Price characterizes the group's dynamic as 'menopausal power.' She describes a moment on stage where a mental shift occurs, allowing the women to realize they deserve to be there. The phrase 'hang on a minute, I deserve this' reflects a broader theme of the group: a refusal to fade into the background. They are actively taking up space, both literally and metaphorically, in the public sphere. This decision to 'rock on' through the physical and emotional changes of their lives has transformed them from invisible carers into visible artists.

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The personal victories of the members extend beyond music. Freya, Tracey's daughter, has defied medical expectations. Doctors initially told Tracey and her husband Don that Freya would likely never walk. However, Tracey and Don refused to accept this prognosis. Today, Freya is nearly 15, rides horses every Saturday morning, navigates stairs independently, and is more independent than anyone expected. Tracey's decision to take half an hour a week for herself at Lisa's studio was the seed that allowed both mother and daughter to thrive. The group's success is a testament to the resilience of women who have sacrificed their own dreams for their families and have now reclaimed them.