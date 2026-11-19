Jonah Fitzgerald shares the harrowing details of a violent dog attack in Queensland that left his partner and daughter requiring emergency surgery. The family is now seeking financial support for medical bills.

Jonah Fitzgerald has revealed the terrifying details of a violent dog attack in Queensland that left his partner and daughter requiring emergency surgery. The incident occurred around 6pm on November 5, during a power outage that plunged their home into darkness. Fitzgerald described the event as every parent worst nightmare, highlighting the sudden and brutal nature of the assault by the family dogs.

Violent Incident During Power Outage

The ordeal began when the two dogs engaged in a horrific and violent fight while the family was in the dark. When the daughter attempted to separate the animals, the dogs turned their aggression toward her. The partner stepped in to protect their child, struggling desperately to get the dogs off her while the situation spiraled out of control.

Also read Tyler Buchanan Jailed for Cyber Heist Linked to Scattered Spider Attacks

Fitzgerald explained that the chaos led to severe injuries for both the mother and the child. They were rushed to the hospital immediately, where they received emergency treatment. The following day, both women required surgery to address the extensive damage caused by the animal attack. The speed of the response from emergency services was critical in preventing further loss of life.

Extensive Injuries Require Surgical Intervention

The medical consequences of the attack have been severe, particularly for the partner who sustained extensive injuries to both arms. Fitzgerald noted that the wounds included deep puncture wounds and severe lacerations. The trauma was so significant that muscle tissue was protruding through her skin, indicating a deep and dangerous level of injury.

Advertisement

In addition to the arm injuries, the partner suffered a serious foot injury that also required surgical intervention. The daughter was not spared from the violence, sustaining multiple lacerations to her right forearm. These injuries required immediate and specialized medical attention, leaving the family in a state of shock and urgent need for recovery care.

Son Calls Emergency Services to Save Family

Mr. Fitzgerald praised the bravery of his son, who played a crucial role during the incident. While the adults were injured, the son stayed with his mother and sister and called emergency services. His actions helped coordinate the response that saved their lives during the critical first moments.

Fitzgerald emphasized that his sons little voice and conversations helped keep the injured women talking. This interaction kept them alert, focused, and prevented them from going into shock. The emotional support provided by the son was as vital as the medical help that arrived, guiding the family through the ordeal.

Family Appeals for Financial Support

The family is now appealing for financial assistance through a GoFundMe campaign set up on Thursday. They explained that the incident has placed them under significant financial strain due to the high costs of medical care. The focus is now on the recovery of their injured loved ones and managing the economic impact of the tragedy.

Advertisement

The appeal highlights the long-term costs associated with emergency surgery and rehabilitation. Fitzgerald urged the community to support the family as they navigate the aftermath of this traumatic event. The campaign aims to alleviate the financial burden while the family recovers from the physical and emotional scars of the attack.