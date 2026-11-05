Queensland Investigates Toddler Seizure Neglect at Loganlea Daycare

Authorities probe Loganlea daycare after CCTV revealed a staff member delayed responding to a toddler's seizure. Mother Rachael Pope demands better first aid training for childcare workers following the distressing incident.

A mother in Queensland has publicly detailed the traumatic experience of witnessing her three-year-old son suffer a seizure while unattended at a daycare center. Rachael Pope was forced to review security footage that showed her son, Nikoah, lying motionless on the playground as a staff member remained stationary for over thirty seconds before intervening.

Incident Details and CCTV Footage

The disturbing events unfolded last month at Little Creek Early Learning in Loganlea, located south of Brisbane. Security camera recordings captured Nikoah playing in the outdoor area with another child when he suddenly collapsed. The other boy appeared to seek assistance from someone off-camera and attempted to pull Nikoah up before running away.

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Upon returning, the boy gathered several other children who attempted to lift Nikoah off the ground. Footage reviewed by the media shows a staff member entering the frame and observing the group for approximately thirty seconds. She only then realized the severity of the situation and moved to assist him.

The educator leaned down to check on the toddler and subsequently rolled him into the recovery position. She then proceeded to call for emergency help. Nikoah was carried inside the facility more than three minutes after he first went down.

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Mother Demands Accountability and Answers

Rachael Pope, Nikoah's mother, expressed deep anguish over the delay in response time. She stated that staff informed her the boy was unresponsive for five minutes and claimed that an ambulance was not called immediately. She was told that she needed to come pick up Nikoah because he was not acting like himself.

When Ms. Pope arrived at the center, she noted that her son looked pale and flat, unlike his usual clingy and energetic demeanor. She immediately rushed him to the hospital where he spent the next twenty-four hours under medical care. She reported receiving no apology from the childcare center staff regarding the incident.

The mother emphasized that the staff should have been maintaining constant visual contact with the children. She described the experience of watching the footage as heartbreaking, stating that seeing her son lifeless on the ground broke her heart. She felt the educator should have intervened the moment she entered the frame.

Ongoing Investigation and Medical Status

The Queensland Early Childhood Regulatory Authority has officially launched an investigation into the incident. The Department of Education confirmed that they were notified about the event and are actively reviewing the matter. The investigation aims to determine if proper protocols were followed by the staff members present.

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One month after the collapse, Nikoah is still undergoing extensive medical tests to determine the cause of his condition. The toddler no longer attends Little Creek Early Learning. Ms. Pope continues to seek clarity on why the response was delayed and what measures the center plans to implement.

Calls for Improved Staff Training Protocols

Ms. Pope is now advocating for stricter first-aid training requirements for childcare workers across the state. She wants to ensure other parents can trust that their children are safe and that staff are adequately prepared to handle medical emergencies. Her anger is directed at the nearly two-and-a-half-minute delay before any action was taken.

Little Creek Early Learning describes itself as a premium childcare center for the local community. Their website highlights a purpose-built facility with beautiful indoor and outdoor spaces. They claim to have a team of wonderful qualified educators as the center of choice for local families.

The media organization Daily Mail contacted Little Creek Early Learning for comment regarding the allegations. As of now, the center has not issued a public statement addressing the specific details of the security footage or the mother's claims. The regulatory investigation remains ongoing as authorities gather all necessary evidence.