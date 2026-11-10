Queensland Police Suspicious of Staged Lawnmower Death in Crawford Murder Trial

Jury hears police concerns that Frances Crawford's 2024 death was staged to conceal murder by husband Robert John Crawford.

Queensland Police held 'very early concern' that the death of Frances Crawford in an apparent lawnmower crash was staged to conceal an alleged murder, a jury at the Brisbane Supreme Court has heard. Robert John Crawford is accused of murdering his wife Frances by strangulation at the couple's property west of Brisbane in the early hours of July 30, 2024.

Initial Police Suspicion and Staging Claims

Senior Sergeant Stephen Coote, from Queensland Police's forensic crash unit, testified on Tuesday that he had tested the mower multiple times, including on the morning Ms Crawford died. Defense barrister Saul Holt asked if there were suspicions that the crash was staged for homicide, to which Snr Sgt Coote confirmed that there were suspicions. The officer received a 4.37am call regarding the incident.

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Frances Crawford was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. Her body was found at the bottom of a retaining wall near an overturned ride-on lawnmower after her husband called triple zero at 3.38am and attempted CPR on his wife. The 49-year-old psychologist and mother-of-three did not survive the incident.

Technical Evidence and Mower Mechanics

Police formed the opinion that the lawnmower was reversing with its headlights off when it went over the retaining wall, the jury heard. Snr Sgt Coote explained that the reverse was very slow, noting scrape marks on the underside of the mower's cutting deck and damage to a support strut at the rear of the mower.

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The mower was later tested in a Toowoomba towing company's shed on two occasions in September. The ride-on vehicle had been found at the property on a setting in which it would have started and run the engine without headlights being activated. The jury was shown photos of the mower overturned on a concrete floor with its steering wheel unable to touch the ground.

During the testing, the mower's top speed in reverse was found to be just under four km/h in police tests. Crown prosecutor Chris Cook asked if there was a safety switch under the mower's seat, to which Snr Sgt Coote responded that it could not be operated without weight on the seat but there was some issue with the connection, adding that the switch was not always working.

Defense Claims and Motive Background

Crawford, 49, faced losing the couple's $2million bush block house and his RAAF senior pilot's superannuation in a marriage separation brought on by his serial infidelities, prosecutors claimed. He pleaded not guilty to murder at his Brisbane Supreme Court trial which began in October.

Crawford's defense claimed his wife died from crushing injuries or traumatic asphyxia from being caught under the lawnmower's steering wheel while moving the vehicle away from automated lawn sprinklers. The defense argued that the steering wheel was plastic and coated with rubber, and that it was not deformed in any way during the incident.

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Legal Proceedings and Ongoing Trial

The trial continues as the jury considers the forensic evidence presented by Queensland Police alongside the defense's narrative of an accidental death. The discrepancy between the alleged mechanical failure and the police suspicion of staging remains a central point of contention in the case.

Robert John Crawford is currently awaiting the outcome of the proceedings regarding the death of his wife Frances. The Brisbane Supreme Court will determine whether the evidence supports the prosecution's claim of murder by strangulation or the defense's account of an accidental lawnmower crash.