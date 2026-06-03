Quentin Tarantino Slams Hollywood as a 'Flavorless Sausage Factory'

Quentin Tarantino has slammed Hollywood as a 'flavorless sausage factory' in a recent essay for Sight & Sound Magazine. He revealed that the one surprising film he has loved in the past six years is The Rip, a crime thriller that dropped on Netflix earlier this year.

Quentin Tarantino slammed Hollywood as a flavorless sausage factory before revealing the one surprising film he has loved in the past six years. The 63-year-old director, who has won two Oscars among his roster of projects, shared his thoughts in a fiery essay for Sight & Sound Magazine where he also called out audience pandering and miscasting in recent movies.

The filmmaker wrote that he finds it almost impossible to watch a movie nowadays but named the one 2026 project that kept him captivated from beginning to end: The Rip. The crime thriller dropped on Netflix earlier this year in January with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in the lead roles. A suspenseful new movie has come out that did grab me and held me for its entire duration, Tarantino wrote.

The film is an exciting cop thriller with a novel premise that manages to deliver the goods in really clever ways. Quentin Tarantino further explained that the whole package worked including director Joe Carnahan, the screenplay and also the splendid cast. Other stars that appeared in the film were Sasha Calle, Teyana Taylor, Steven Yeun, Kyle Chandler, Scott Adkins, and Catalina Sandino Moreno. Tarantino also offered praise to the film's cinematographer, Juan Miguel Azpiroz.

The Rip raked in positive reviews upon its release on Netflix and garnered a critics score of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes as well as an audience rating of 65%. Elsewhere in his essay for Sight & Sound Magazine, the filmmaker called out modern Hollywood. Flaws, implausibilities, audience pandering, miscast performers or just plain stupid s*** usually torpedoes every new movie coming out of the flavorless sausage factory that used to call itself Hollywood, Tarantino said.

He added that the entire concept of what is a movie is more inclined to inspire contempt in me than generosity. Tarantino did name a few other movie titles that he has enjoyed in recent years such as West Side Story starring Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort. He also penned that he liked Kevin Costner's Western epics Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 and 2 which released in 2024.

Aside from The Rip, the star said that not much else has really held me in its grip and swept me away to the magical land of enjoyment that I use to visit regularly and was the reason I loved movies above all other artforms. These days I'd rather read a book, Tarantino continued. It is not the first time that the Oscar-winning director has called out Hollywood or some of its stars.

Late last year in December, Tarantino received backlash after calling There Will Be Blood star Paul Dano weak and uninteresting as an actor. He made the comments during an appearance on The Bret Easton Ellis podcast at the time. He also penned that he liked Kevin Costner's Western epics Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 and 2 which released in 2024.

Tarantino had stated that the flaw in the movie There Will Be Blood was Dano, who played twins Paul and Eli Sunday. Obviously, it's supposed to be a two-hander, but it's also drastically obvious that it's not a two-hander. is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister. He added, Austin Butler would have been wonderful in that role. is just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy.

Celebrities quickly came to Dano's defense including Matthew Lillard, George Clooney and Dano's There Will Be Blood co-star Daniel Day-Lewis. Earlier this year in January, Dano finally addressed Tarantino's comments and told Variety, I was incredibly grateful that the world spoke up for me so I didn't have to





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