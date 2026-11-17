Quest Global has been recognized as a Leader in Automotive Industry Mid-tier and Specialist, Autonomous Systems, and Software-defined Vehicle categories, and as a Rising Star in Automotive Engineering and Manufacturing Services in the ISG Provider Lens 2026 study.

Quest Global has achieved significant industry recognition by being named a Leader in two distinct categories and a Rising Star in a third category within the prestigious ISG Provider Lens Automotive and Mobility Services and Solutions 2026 study.

This comprehensive assessment evaluates engineering service providers across North America and Europe, highlighting firms that demonstrate exceptional capabilities in automotive engineering and software-defined vehicle technologies. The recognition underscores Quest Global's strategic positioning in a rapidly evolving market where vehicle manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing software-defined platforms, advanced connectivity features, and intelligent mobility solutions.

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Quest Global Earns Leader Status In Key Automotive Categories

The company's performance in both major geographies demonstrates a robust and scalable service model that resonates with global automotive OEMs seeking to navigate the complexities of modern vehicle development. In the detailed breakdown of the study, Quest Global was identified as a Leader in the Automotive Industry: Mid-tier and Specialist category for both North America and Europe. This dual recognition highlights the firm's consistent ability to deliver high-quality engineering services to mid-tier and specialized automotive clients across different regional markets.

Furthermore, Quest Global achieved Leader status in the highly competitive Autonomous Systems and Software-defined Vehicle category. This specific accolade reflects the company's deep expertise in developing the complex software architectures that define modern vehicles. The firm also received the distinction of a Rising Star in Automotive Engineering and Manufacturing Services in North America.

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This emerging recognition points to the growing influence of Quest Global in the manufacturing support sector, where it is helping clients integrate advanced engineering practices into their production workflows. The combination of Leader and Rising Star designations indicates a company that is not only established in core areas but also rapidly expanding its capabilities in critical growth segments. ISG analysts emphasized several key strengths that contributed to Quest Global's favorable evaluation, including its end-to-end engineering services.

Analysts Praise Engineering Services And Co-innovation Approach

These services cover the entire product lifecycle, ranging from concept development and systems engineering to software integration, validation, manufacturing readiness, and aftermarket support. The analyst firm specifically praised the company's co-innovation approach, which fosters collaborative relationships with clients to solve complex engineering challenges. Quest Global's proprietary platforms are designed to enhance engineering efficiency and improve overall software quality, providing a competitive advantage in the market.

Additionally, the company demonstrated expertise in silicon-to-cloud engineering, a critical capability as vehicles become increasingly connected and data-driven. Andrew Lewis, the president and global business head for automotive and rail at Quest Global, stated that the automotive industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation across the entire product lifecycle. He noted that these recognitions underscore the breadth and depth of the company's engineering expertise and its collaborative approach to addressing complex customer challenges.

By integrating mechanical, software, and manufacturing capabilities, Quest Global helps automakers navigate the shift toward software-defined architectures and intelligent manufacturing technologies.