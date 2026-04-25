Quiet English Villages Face Influx of Asylum Seekers as Hotels Close

A new government policy to close migrant hotels is leading to asylum seekers being housed in ordinary residential areas, sparking local concern and raising questions about community safety and integration. The situation in Laleham, Surrey, and Walderslade, Kent, exemplifies the challenges and anxieties surrounding this shift.

The tranquil village of Laleham in Surrey, steeped in history and quintessential English charm, has been disrupted by the arrival of asylum seekers as part of a wider government policy shift.

Residents were alarmed by the repeated loitering of a young Afghan man near a Church of England primary school, where he allegedly approached female pupils and became aggressive when confronted. He reportedly claimed his £3,000 payment for illegal passage to Britain entitled him to public space, and was eventually arrested under the Mental Health Act after ignoring police warnings.

This incident occurred after the Home Office placed him and five other migrants in a house purchased by a London businessman, without consulting the local council. A Daily Mail investigation reveals this is not an isolated case. The Labour government’s pledge to close migrant hotels is leading to a large-scale dispersal of asylum seekers into ordinary residential areas across the country, a policy that is sparking widespread concern.

Similar anxieties are surfacing in Walderslade, Kent, where 221 migrants are expected to arrive in quiet residential streets. While the Home Office aims to move asylum seekers into dedicated sites, the scarcity and slow conversion of such facilities are driving the reliance on private housing. This shift is raising fears among residents, fueled by recent high-profile crimes involving asylum seekers, such as a gang rape in Brighton and a murder in Walsall.

The policy of dispersal, intended to alleviate pressure on migrant hotels, is instead atomizing the issue, creating numerous potential flashpoints nationwide. Residents like Ernest Mackey, an 86-year-old resident of Walderslade, express apprehension about the impact on their communities. The lack of local consultation and the association with recent criminal incidents are contributing to a growing sense of unease. The situation highlights a complex interplay between national immigration policy, local community concerns, and the challenges of integrating asylum seekers into society.

The reliance on private landlords to house migrants is also raising questions about transparency and accountability, as well as the potential for profit-driven exploitation of a vulnerable population





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Asylum Seekers Immigration Laleham Walderslade Migrant Hotels Labour Government Dispersal Policy Community Concerns

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Charity rowers describe near-miss with tanker in English ChannelThe crew say there were left drifting out at sea after their boat experienced a series of problems.

Read more »

2026 NFL Draft: Jets Face Key Decision at No 2 as Mendoza Expected to Go FirstThe New York Jets hold a pivotal position in the 2026 NFL Draft, deciding between pass rushers Arvell Reese and David Bailey with the No 2 pick. Fernando Mendoza is widely predicted to be the first overall selection by the Las Vegas Raiders. Jets advisor Rick Spielman indicates a decision is imminent and will shape the rest of the draft.

Read more »

Scotland Yard can keep using live facial recognition on people in London, say judges: Judges say cops face-slurping not a problem under current human rights laws

Read more »

Ryanair passengers face £55 flight charge over 'petty' boarding rulePassengers have been urged to check Ryanair's hand luggage rules

Read more »

Ku Klux Klan links prompt English club to weigh legal action against Westminster City CouncilEnglish second-tier club FC Millwall is weighing legal action against Westminster City Council after the authority compared the club to the Ku Klux Klan in a school brochure.

Read more »

Links to the Ku Klux Klan: English club considers legal actionGet the latest Championship news for 2025/2026 season including upcoming fixtures and live scores.

Read more »