QVC Emerges as Unexpected Garden Furniture Frontrunner with Retro-Inspired Collection

QVC is making waves in the garden furniture market with its new Studio 70 collection, offering affordable and stylish pieces inspired by the 1970s. The range includes bistro sets, sofas, parasols, and accessories, all priced under £500.

QVC is rapidly emerging as a surprising contender in the high-street garden furniture market this summer, launching a new retro-inspired collection called Studio 70 with items priced under £500.

This curated selection draws heavily from the iconic 1970s aesthetic, blending bold prints, a distinct retro vibe, and contemporary functionality. For those seeking affordable outdoor furniture options as the warmer weather approaches, QVC is quickly becoming a destination. The Studio 70 range offers a diverse array of pieces, from intimate bistro sets to expansive corner sofas, all designed to enhance outdoor living spaces.

A standout item is the Garden Stories Studio 70 Woven Rattan Bistro Set, a three-piece set featuring cool green rattan detailing and a tempered glass-topped table, available for under £200. This set is ideal for relaxed garden moments, whether enjoying morning coffee or evening conversations. The collection also includes the Garden Stories Studio 70 Stripe Multi-Way Corner Sofa with Lounger Set, priced at £499, which boasts five adjustable backrest positions for ultimate comfort and versatility.

Amanda Holden’s BundleBerry line contributes stylish accessories like the Studio 70 Parasol in pink or sage green (£75) and a coordinating Indoor Outdoor Side Table (£39.96). Further enhancing the appeal, QVC is offering a £5 discount on first orders over £20.01 with the code FIVE4U. The range extends to smaller items like the Garden Stories Studio 70 Printed Parasol 2.7m (£80), a double-sided printed parasol perfect for adding shade and style, and the BundleBerry by Amanda Holden Studio 70 Bar Cart (£64.92), ideal for summer entertaining.

Even smaller spaces can benefit from the BundleBerry by Amanda Holden Studio 70 Indoor Outdoor Love Seat Set (£99), featuring a charming scalloped design and water-repellent cushions. QVC’s Studio 70 collection provides a comprehensive and affordable solution for transforming outdoor areas into stylish and inviting retreats, offering something for every garden size and budget. The emphasis on retro design and practical features makes it a compelling choice for homeowners looking to update their outdoor spaces this season.

The availability of promotional codes further sweetens the deal, making QVC an increasingly attractive option for garden furniture shoppers





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QVC Garden Furniture Retro Studio 70 Outdoor Living Amanda Holden Bundleberry Bistro Set Sofa Parasol Discount Summer

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