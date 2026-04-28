QVC Emerges as Unexpected Garden Furniture Leader with Retro-Inspired Studio 70 Collection

QVC is making waves in the garden furniture market with its new Studio 70 collection, offering affordable and stylish retro-inspired pieces under £500. Discover bistro sets, corner sofas, parasols, and more to transform your outdoor space.

QVC is rapidly emerging as a surprising contender in the high-street garden furniture market this summer, launching a new retro-inspired collection called Studio 70 with pieces priced under £500.

This curated selection draws heavily from the iconic design aesthetic of the 1970s, blending bold prints, a distinct retro character, and contemporary functionality. For those seeking affordable and stylish outdoor furniture to enhance their warmer-weather enjoyment, QVC is quickly becoming a destination of choice. The Studio 70 range features a diverse array of items, from intimate bistro sets to expansive corner sofas, all designed to create inviting and comfortable outdoor spaces.

A standout piece is the Garden Stories Studio 70 Woven Rattan Bistro Set, a three-piece set featuring cool green rattan detailing and a tempered glass-topped table, available for under £200. This set is ideal for relaxed morning coffees or evening conversations.

Other highlights include the Garden Stories Studio 70 Stripe Multi-Way Corner Sofa with Lounger Set, priced at £499, offering adjustable backrests for versatile comfort, and the BundleBerry by Amanda Holden Studio 70 Parasol, available in pink and sage green for £75, adding a touch of glamour to any garden. Smaller items like the BundleBerry by Amanda Holden Studio 70 Indoor Outdoor Side Table (£39.96) and the BundleBerry by Amanda Holden Studio 70 Bar Cart (£64.92) provide practical and stylish accents.

The collection also includes the Garden Stories Studio 70 Printed Parasol 2.7m at £80, a double-sided printed parasol perfect for adding shade and a fun focal point, and the BundleBerry by Amanda Holden Studio 70 Indoor Outdoor Love Seat Set at £99, ideal for smaller spaces. QVC is making the shopping experience even more appealing with promotional offers. New customers can utilize the code FIVE4U to receive £5 off purchases of £20.01 or more (excluding postage and packaging).

This code can be applied during checkout on the QVCUK.com website, through the QVC UK mobile app, or when placing orders via the Contact Centre. The Studio 70 collection isn't just about affordability; it's about bringing a sense of joy and style to outdoor living. Whether you have a sprawling garden, a cozy terrace, or a compact patio, there are pieces within the range to inspire summer gatherings and impress guests.

The collection’s emphasis on vibrant colours, comfortable designs, and practical features makes it a compelling alternative to traditional garden furniture retailers. QVC’s Studio 70 collection is proving that stylish outdoor living doesn’t have to break the bank, offering a refreshing and accessible option for homeowners looking to enhance their outdoor spaces this summer





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QVC Garden Furniture Studio 70 Retro Outdoor Living

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