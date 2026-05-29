Rúben Dias Denies Cheating Claims After Split from Maya Jama, Addresses Social Media 'Toe-Dipping' Controversy

Manchester City defender Rúben Dias has broken his silence on his breakup with Maya Jama, denying infidelity and condemning false narratives. He addresses allegations of late-night Instagram follow requests to influencers, a behavior termed 'toe-dipping,' while insisting his relationship with Jama was respectful and ended without betrayal.

Manchester City footballer Rúben Dias has publicly addressed his recent breakup with television personality Maya Jama , denying allegations of infidelity in an Instagram statement. The Portuguese centre-back, who helped City secure a domestic double this season, faced claims that he engaged in late-night social media follow requests with various influencers while still in a relationship with Jama.

In his statement, Dias emphasized that his personal life should remain private but felt compelled to respond to what he described as false narratives spreading online. He noted that even his 85-year-old grandfather had heard the rumors from news outlets, which he found unacceptable. Dias asserted that his relationship with Jama was always based on mutual respect and that no boundaries were ever crossed.

He directly denied cheating, stating there was never any intention or temptation to do so, and asked that both he and Jama be respected as they move forward separately. The split, he explained, was a private matter handled maturely by both parties, and he had initially chosen silence to protect his personal life.

However, he objected to the portrayal of a misleading image for clickbait purposes, urging people to stop spreading lies. Dias also clarified that relationships can end without betrayal, challenging the assumption that infidelity must be involved. The controversy centers on a social media behavior sometimes referred to as toe-dipping, where a user follows someone temporarily to gauge interest before unfollowing if there is no reciprocation.

Reports indicate Dias used this tactic in March, shortly before his breakup with Jama, by following model Catarina Duraes but unfollowing her within 24 hours when she did not follow back. Earlier, in November 2025, he had similarly followed a Scottish woman named Claire, though there is no suggestion of direct interaction or unfaithfulness during his relationship. A source described this behavior as seedy, noting the late-night timing and the intention behind such follows.

Following the split, Dias was also reported to have briefly followed Love Island star Amelia Marni, who lives in London and is in a relationship, as well as a blonde TikTok influencer named Georgia, though again no evidence suggests further contact. Social media users have allegedly tracked these patterns, claiming he often follows women and unfollows the next day.

Both Dias and Jama removed photos of each other from their Instagram accounts after the breakup, and Jama notably did not publicly support Dias when he lifted the FA Cup with City over the weekend. Fans also observed the timing of the breakup coincided with Manchester City missing out on the Premier League title to Arsenal. The Daily Mail has reached out to Jama's representatives for comment but had not received a response at the time of reporting





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Rúben Dias Maya Jama Manchester City Breakup Cheating Allegations Social Media Toe-Dipping Instagram Infidelity Footballer Love Island

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