Race Across the World 2026: Jo and Kush Claim Victory

Jo and Kush, cousins from Liverpool, have won the 2026 season of the BBC's 'Race Across the World'. The duo emerged victorious after a thrilling final leg sprint in Mongolia.

The 2026 season of the BBC 's 'Race Across the World' concluded with Jo and Kush claiming victory in a nail-biting finish. The cousins, who are Liverpool natives, emerged victorious after a frantic last-minute sprint to the finish line at Lake Khövsgöl in northern Mongolia .

Jo and Kush, who were cousins Puja and Roshni, siblings Katie and Harrison, father and daughter Molly and Andrew, and in-laws Mark and Margo, embarked on a grueling journey from Europe to the uncharted edges of Mongolia. The teams faced a series of challenges, including extreme weather conditions and limited resources. The race, which spanned over 11,000km across Europe and Asia, tested the contestants' physical and mental endurance.

The teams had to traverse through Italy, Greece, Türkiye, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan before concluding on the banks of Lake Khövsgöl. The final leg proved to be particularly challenging, with Andrew and Molly facing a wrong turn that threatened to eliminate them from the race.

Meanwhile, Mark and Margo, who were competing to forge a friendship following the death of Mark's wife, encountered financial difficulties. The race, which first premiered in 2019, has now aired six series, including a celebrity spin-off edition. The show is available on BBC iPlayer and BBC One





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Race Across The World 2026 Jo And Kush Mongolia Lake Khövsgöl BBC Liverpool

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