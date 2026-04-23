Race Across The World: A Journey Through Türkiye and a Pronunciation Debate

A review of the latest episode of Race Across The World, focusing on the teams' progress through Türkiye, a humorous discussion about the country's name pronunciation, and the stunning scenery encountered along the way.

The latest episode of Race Across The World on BBC1 showcased the challenges and scenic beauty of the journey towards the Turkish-Georgian border, reaching the series' midpoint.

The episode began with a playful commentary on the recent shift in preferred pronunciation of 'Turkey', now encouraged to be 'Tur-keeyeah' to align with the country's official name change to 'Türkiye'. The reviewer questions the necessity and logic of this linguistic shift, drawing parallels to how other countries are referred to in English and suggesting a degree of arrogance in demanding the change.

The core of the episode, however, focused on the four remaining teams navigating the complexities of travel through a lesser-known region of the world. Harrison and Katie, initially in a strong lead, made a significant navigational error by opting for a coastal detour instead of the most direct route, effectively squandering their advantage. This misstep allowed the other teams to close the gap.

The episode highlighted the diverse landscapes encountered, including the spectacular mountaintop burial site of King Antiochus I, adorned with ancient stone gods. The journey wasn't without its personal challenges; Mark suffered from stomach issues, confining him to bed, while his sister-in-law, Margo, indulged in a rather spirited tasting of Georgian wine and homemade cognac, nearly breaching the show's rules against excessive consumption.

The contrast between the stunning historical and natural sights and the personal struggles of the contestants provided a compelling narrative. The show also briefly touched upon 'Driving Amazing Trains' with a segment featuring a classic motorbike museum in France, adding a lighthearted interlude to the main adventure. The episode effectively captured the essence of the show – the blend of physical endurance, strategic decision-making, and cultural immersion.

The scenery, particularly the ancient fortress city of Akhaltsikhe, which houses a mosque, a church, and a synagogue, was a standout feature, demonstrating the rich history and cultural diversity of the region. The reviewer notes the amusing dynamic between Andrew and his daughter Molly during a pre-dawn hike up Mount Nemrut, where Andrew's enthusiastic explanations were met with Molly's less-than-enthusiastic responses.

The episode’s pacing allowed for a good look at a part of the world rarely seen by British tourists, emphasizing the show’s value in broadening perspectives and showcasing the beauty of unfamiliar landscapes. The question of whether Harrison and Katie can recover from their navigational blunder, and how the other teams will fare as they approach the Georgian border, sets the stage for an exciting second half of the series.

The episode successfully balances the competitive element with the human stories of the contestants, making for engaging and thought-provoking television





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