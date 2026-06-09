Race for Life Returns to Preston with Pink Wave of Support for Cancer Research

Thousands gathered in Preston's Avenham Park for the return of Race for Life, raising tens of thousands for Cancer Research UK. The event featured a vibrant pink theme, a Pretty Muddy obstacle course, and extensive community participation, captured by local photographers.

The Race for Life made a triumphant return to Preston 's city centre, transforming Avenham Park with a vibrant splash of pink as thousands gathered to support Cancer Research UK.

The event, which combines fundraising with community spirit, saw participants of all ages running, walking, or tackling the Pretty Muddy obstacle course to honour loved ones affected by cancer. The atmosphere was filled with determination and joy, as smiles abounded among the crowd. Local photographers Michael Tempan and Dee Hounslea from the Preston Photographic Society were on hand to capture the moments, focusing on the runners and the scenic park setting.

Their images highlight the diversity of participants, from young families to groups of friends, all united by a common cause. The total funds raised are expected to reach tens of thousands of pounds, contributing directly to vital cancer research. This year's event marks a significant return after a hiatus, underscoring the community's resilience and commitment to fighting cancer. The picturesque setting of Avenham Park provided a stunning backdrop, with the pink-themed decorations adding a festive yet meaningful touch.

Participants wore custom t-shirts and some displayed names of loved ones on their backs, making the run personally significant. The Pretty Muddy course, featuring mud pits and obstacles, added an element of fun and challenge, encouraging teamwork and perseverance. Volunteers dotted the route, offering encouragement and refreshments, while spectators lined the streets to cheer on the racers. The success of the event reflects the power of community action in supporting medical research.

Organizers expressed gratitude to all involved, from the participants and donors to the local businesses that sponsored the event. Plans are already underway for future fundraising activities in Preston, aiming to build on this momentum. The event not only raised money but also raised awareness about cancer prevention and the importance of early detection. Health professionals were present to provide information and answer questions, making it an educational experience as well.

The day concluded with a ceremony where participants were awarded medals and certificates, creating lasting memories. The collective effort demonstrated how community events can drive positive change and bring people together for a greater good





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Race For Life Cancer Research UK Preston Avenham Park Fundraising Pretty Muddy

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