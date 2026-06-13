Rachel Reeves Announces £135 Levy for Motorists Through Vehicle Excise Duty Adjustment

The Labour Chancellor has implemented a £135 first-year Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) charge for plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) emitting between 51g/km and 75g/km of CO2.

Rachel Reeves has announced a £135 levy for motorists through an adjustment to the Vehicle Excise Duty , or VED , rate. The Labour Chancellor has implemented a £135 first-year Vehicle Excise Duty ( VED ) charge for plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) emitting between 51g/km and 75g/km of CO2.

Ms Reeves outlined these revised road tax regulations, which include changes to the lowest-bracket first-year and owner VED for low-emission vehicles, with the 51-75g/km bracket now increased to £135. All VED rates are continuing to increase gradually in accordance with the Retail Price Index (RPI) to preserve real-terms value. The methodology for assessing CO2 emissions has moved to Euro 6e-bis standards, which demand lengthier and more stringent testing.

This has resulted in numerous PHEVs being moved into higher-emission categories, meaning they are now subject to increased annual tax charges. Looking to the future, the government has already announced a new pay-per-mile eVED (Electric Vehicle Excise Duty) road tax scheme set to commence in April 2028, which will impose charges of 3p per mile for electric car drivers and 1.5p per mile for PHEV drivers, reports Birmingham Live.

EVO advised: First-year and owner VED for cars that emit between 1-50g/km of CO2 jumped from £10 to £110 from April 1 2025, while 51-75g/km emitters jumped from £30 to £135. All prices are set to rise again incrementally in 2026 in line with the retail price index.

It's also worth noting that the way CO2 output and MPG is tested has changed to Euro 6e-bis standards, extending testing for PHEVs from 497 miles to 1,367 miles, which incorporates a lot more combustion-only (battery-depleted) running. Stated CO2 figures from the new tests are therefore higher compared to what they were before.

As an example, that means a G90 M5 moves from the 1-50g/km band, to the 101-109g/km band (the Touring to the 111-130g/km band), the Bentley Continental GT from the 1-50g/km band to the 91-100g/km band. Generally, most PHEVs will jump a band or two because of the new tests. An 'easement' will be granted by the government for company car buyers.

All PHEVs bought as company cars between 1 January 2025 and 5 April 2028 that are amended to a 50g/km+ figure after updated testing, will be kept in the lowest class for the benefit of BIK. This will save buyers who bought PHEVs in good faith from a sudden rise in benefit in kind tax costs for the time being





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Rachel Reeves Vehicle Excise Duty VED Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles Phevs CO2 Emissions Euro 6E-Bis Standards Retail Price Index RPI Electric Vehicle Excise Duty Eved

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