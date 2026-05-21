Rachel Reeves backs off plans for price caps on shopping essentials, backed by supermarkets and Bank of England

The Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, has retracted the proposal to introduce price caps on shopping essentials such as eggs, bread, and milk after a heavy backlash. The proposal was considered 'completely preposterous' by supermarkets and the Bank of England, while Kemi Badenoch branded it 'Soviet'. The Treasury was trying to push supermarkets to cap the cost of essentials, despite ministers branding an SNP price-fixing scheme in Scotland 'bananas'. Furthermore, Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, told mechanics that price caps were not sustainable in the long term. This led Chancellors to abandon the plans.

Rachel Reeves has backed off plans for price caps on shopping essentials after a furious backlash. Supermarkets , even the Bank of England, lined up against the idea, while Kemi Badenoch branded it 'Soviet'.

The shift came after the Treasury was pushing supermarkets to cap the cost of essentials such as eggs, bread, and milk. It had emerged that ministers branded an SNP price-fixing scheme in Scotland 'bananas'. The proposal was described as 'mad' by one City analyst, while Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey told MPs price caps were 'not sustainable' in the long run.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to avoid mentioning the idea in a big speech later on how she will respond to the looming 'Trumpflation' hit. The Treasury Chief Secretary Lucy Rigby said in a round of interviews this morning: 'I'm happy to be able to tell you we're not introducing mandatory price caps.

'What there have been are discussions between the Chancellor and the supermarkets, as indeed there've been discussions with other industries too, about how we try and put some downward pressure on prices so that we can be helping people with the cost of living'





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Economy Rachel Reeves Price Caps Trumpflation Supermarkets Bank Of England Kemi Badenoch Price Capping Scheme Scottish National Party Bananas Andrew Bailey

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