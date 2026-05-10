Rachel Reeves' Downing Street flat furnished at taxpayers' expense after original furniture went missing

The news text reveals that taxpayers spent nearly £20,000 furnishing Rachel Reeves' Downing Street flat after the original government furniture went missing. The four government departments involved in the search for the missing items were unable to account for their whereabouts or say if they were in storage or being used elsewhere.

Taxpayers spent nearly £20,000 furnishing Rachel Reeves ' Downing Street flat after the original government furniture went missing, with four government departments unable to account for the missing items or say if they were in storage or being used elsewhere.

The £19,759.61 spend included £5,000 on nine tables, £3,450 on two sofas, £850 on a TV unit, £695 on a chair, and £475 on a chest of drawers. The Sunaks, who paid to give the No 10 flat a huge makeover when Rishi Sunak became Chancellor in 2020, took their furniture with them when they resigned as Chancellor in July 2022, leaving Ms Reeves with an empty flat.

The possibility that usable furniture has been left in storage for years makes the whole Reeves furniture affair look even more wasteful





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rachel Reeves Downing Street Flat Original Government Furniture Missing Items Government Departments Taxpayers' Expense Rishi Sunak Sunaks Furnishing Original Furniture Empty Flat

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Drivers 'give up' cars as Rachel Reeves confirms new £300 chargeNew tax could cost the average driver £300 a year

Read more »

Rachel Duffy Opens Up About Coping with Loss and Prize MoneyRachel Duffy, the winner of The Traitors, shares her experience of coping with the loss of her beloved mum Anne just days after winning half the show's £47k prize pot. She also discusses how the prize money would allow her to make memories with her mum.

Read more »

The SNP victory was made in Downing Street by a hapless Prime MinisterDaily Record Political Editor Paul Hutcheon says the Holyrood election was unwinnable for Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Read more »

Rachel Reeves and Ellie Reeves: 'Sisters at War' in Labour Leadership BattleThe story revolves around the alleged 'almighty row' between Chancellor Rachel Reeves and her younger sister and fellow Labour minister Ellie Reeves, which led to Rachel storming out of Ellie's home during her son's birthday party. The incident is said to have occurred amidst mounting pressure on Ellie Reeves and other members of Labour's ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) to drop their veto on Manchester mayor Andy Burnham's return to Westminster. The story also touches upon the family dynamics and the potential impact of Andy Burnham's decision to resign as mayor on the Labour leadership battle.

Read more »