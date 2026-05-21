Rachel Reeves' food price cap proposal sparks backlash from retailers, businesses

The British Chancellors suggestion to impose price caps on food items has been met with severe criticism from major retailers and business groups. The plan was described as 'mad' and 'neo-Soviet' by a City analyst, while the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey stated that such caps are unsustainable in the long run.

Rachel Reeves suffered a major backlash on Wednesday over her 'completely preposterous' plan to cap food prices. Marks & Spencer, the Bank of England and the CBI hit out at the Chancellors suggestion that stores limit the price of essentials such as eggs, bread and milk.

The proposal was described as 'mad' and 'neo-Soviet' by one City analyst, while Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey told MPs price caps were 'not sustainable' in the long run. M&S chief executive Stuart Machin said ministers should instead consider reversing the tax and red tape burdens they are piling on to firms which are driving up costs. The row overshadowed better than expected figures showing inflation fell from 3.3 per cent in March to 2.8 per cent in April





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Economy Government Policies Retail Business Inflation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Reeves 'asked supermarkets to price cap essentials' as sector blames Treasury for driving up costsRachel Reeve's Treasury asked supermarkets to limit food prices in return for deregulation, reports claim as retail forms slam the Government for policies it says are driving up costs.

Read more »

Bank of England's top brass warn Rachel Reeves against 'unsustainable' supermarket price capsSupermarket bosses had said any price caps on the cost of essential food would be “completely preposterous” and “idiotic”

Read more »

Moment Rachel Reeves hits back at flag heckler calling her a 'piece of s***'Nigel Farage wants to buy him a pint

Read more »

Rachel Reeves announces cost of living plan as Iran war sends costs soaringThe move is expected to save consumers more than £150 million a year

Read more »