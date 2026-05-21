The Chancellor has announced a range of measures to make family leisure activities more affordable, including cutting VAT on attractions and providing government funding for the ceramics sector. The move has been welcomed by the GMB union and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Rachel Reeves has unveiled a range of measures to make family leisure activities more affordable, cutting VAT on attractions including theme parks, zoos and museums.

Speaking in the Commons, the Chancellor said she recognises that what matters for families is not just getting by, but being able to enjoy time together without worrying about the next bill. She added that she can today announce a temporary cut in the rate of VAT on summer attractions from 20 per cent to 5 per cent over the summer holidays.

This will apply to ticket prices for both adults and children, covering attractions such as fairs, theme parks, zoos and museums. It will also include children’s tickets for cinemas, concerts, soft play and the theatre, and it will cut the cost of children’s meals in restaurants and cafes from 20 per cent VAT to 5 per cent as well. Net migration has nearly halved to 171,000.

Newly released files have revealed how the path was smoothed to allow Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to take up the role of UK trade envoy. While these documents relate to discussions that took place at the highest levels of government and the Royal Family 25 years ago, they still matter today. His role as trade representative under the previous Labour government attracted criticism because thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money was spent on his expenses and travel costs.

It was also during his time as envoy that he allegedly shared sensitive government information with his friend, the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein – which Mountbatten-Windsor denies. So uncovering more information about how his role came about, and what the then government of Tony Blair did to oversee it, is of vital importance.

The Queen was “very keen” that her second son “should take on a prominent role in the promotion of national interests”, the head of UK trade said in February 2000. But it has also emerged that the Blair government did not carry out any vetting or due diligence on the then prince before he was appointed to the role.

While ministers today insist that this is “understandable” because “this new appointment was a continuation of the Royal Family’s involvement in trade and investment promotion work” undertaken by the Duke of Kent, there are plenty of people – including the survivors of Epstein’s criminality – who will view otherwise. The Chancellor has been told by the deputy speaker of the House of Commons that government policies should not be unveiled on TikTok before Parliament.

The Ministerial Code, which governs how ministers should behave, states that policy announcements should be made first in Parliament. Rachel Reeves has also announced £120m of government funding for capital investment in energy efficiency and decarbonisation projects for the ceramics sector, which includes bricks. Brick production is energy intensive and firms use gas to fire their kilns. The cost of gas since the Iran conflict and blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has risen sharply, putting extra pressure on producers.

Sir Keir Starmer has hailed measures unveiled by Rachel Reeves to make family leisure activities more affordable, saying they will offer “more freedom for parents and more independence for young people”.

“And right now, as global instability drives up prices and puts pressure on household budgets, for too many families those things – a trip to the seaside, a visit to the zoo, a bus ride into town for a day out, even a simple treat at the end of the week – are starting to feel out of reach





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Rachel Reeves Family Leisure Activities VAT Cercamics Sector Energy Efficiency Decarbonisation Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor UK Trade Envoy Jeffrey Epstein Queen Elizabeth II Tony Blair Ministerial Code Tiktok Government Policies Energy Efficiency Decarbonisation Ceramics Sector Sir Keir Starmer

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