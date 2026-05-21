Rachel Reeves Unveils Summer Savings Package to Help with Iran Shock

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, announced a package to help with the Iran shock, including a cut in VAT on family attractions and kids' meals, import tariff cuts on products such as chocolate and biscuits, and no immediate help with energy bills.

Rachel Reeves pledged to cut the cost of theme parks and soft play centres this summer as she unveiled a package to help with the Iran shock.

The Chancellor said VAT on family attractions and kids' meals will be cut from 20 per cent to 5 per cent from June until September. That would be roughly £5 off a ticket for Legoland, or just over a pound off a child's meal at a high street chain like Pizza Express. In a Commons statement, she also announced that duty was being trimmed on products such as chocolate and biscuits.

But Ms Reeves did not mention plans for price caps on shopping essentials after a furious backlash. And she said there would be no move to help Brits with energy bills at this stage - making clear if there is a bailout it will only be for those on benefits. Keir Starmer said he wanted to help struggling families 'make memories' in the coming months.

However, there were concerns that retailers will now have to amend menus, change pricing structures and refund cash to customers who have booked ahead. Tory frontbencher Mel Stride questioned whether Ms Reeves was being 'serious', adding: 'Does the Chancellor really think this is enough?

' She also faced union criticism from the TUC, with general secretary Paul Nowak saying she needed to be 'bolder', adding: 'We've barely begun to experience the economic fallout of the Iran war – and the threat to living standards is going to grow as the war drags on.

' Among the details in the package are: Chancellor Rachel Reeves pledged to cut the cost of theme parks and soft play centres this summer in a Commons statement What families could save with Reeves' summer VAT cut Legoland ticket: £42 With 5% VAT: £36.75 London Eye: £28 With 5% VAT: £24.50 Pizza Express kid's meal: £8.50 With 5% VAT: £7.44 Whipsnade Zoo: £22.40 With 5% VAT: £19.60 Announcing the temporary VAT relief as part of her 'Great British Summer Savings' scheme, Ms Reeves said: 'This will apply to ticket prices for both adults and children, covering attractions such as fairs, theme parks, zoos and museums.

'It will include children's tickets for cinemas, concerts, soft play, and the theatre, and it will cut the cost of children's meals in restaurants and cafes from 20 per cent VAT to 5 per cent as well. ' Ms Reeves trumpeted import tariff cuts on more than 100 types of product, saying it will save consumers more than £150million a year. She said: 'I expect supermarkets to pass these savings on in full to their customers.

' Mr Stride likened Ms Reeves' statement to when she dropped the cuts to the winter fuel allowance. He said: 'Nobody bought it then, and nobody is buying it now. Once again we have a weak Government caving in to the inevitable after spending months defending a truly terrible decision.

' Ms Reeves did not announce any immediate help with rising energy bills. The household energy price cap is predicted to rise by £209 a year from July after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz pushed up global oil and gas prices. The Government has made clear it will wait until September before finalising any package of targeted support for households over the winter months, when more energy is used.

Mr Nowak added: 'With the new energy price cap set to be announced next week, the government will need to be bolder to shield workers and households from Trump's illegal war.

' The plan to suspend tariffs on some food imports is part of the Government's wider effort to combat rising prices. The full list of products will be published next week but is expected to include biscuits, chocolate, dried fruit and nuts.

Writing on Substack, the PM said it was 'not right' that 'for too many families those things – a trip to the seaside, a visit to the zoo, a bus ride into town for a day out, even a simple treat at the end of the week – are starting to feel out of reach'.

'This summer, we are making it easier and more affordable for families to get out, spend time together, and make memories they will cherish for life,' he wrote. He said the VAT cut on summer activities and free bus travel for children would mean 'the cost of a day out drops overnight'.

'It means more freedom for parents and more independence for young people. Opportunities to explore towns, parks, seaside resorts and countryside that might otherwise have felt out of reach.

' The Government was providing 'a serious response' to the 'concerns people have about the months ahead'





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