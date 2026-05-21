Rachel's Review of the Chicco Zen Wave Rocker Parenting Resource Hub

Rachel shares her positive experience using the Chicco Zen Wave Rocker, a stylish and soothing rocker designed to grow with newborns. She finds it a better choice than her previous baby bouncer.

Rachel tested the Chicco Zen Wave Rocker primarily in her living room as a supervised spot for her baby to relax. It also became a useful travel option during Christmas trips, as it tucked easily into the car alongside gifts and luggage.

It took her just a few minutes to get the rocker set up and ready. The instructions are clear and easy to follow, which isn't always a given with baby gear! No tools were required as everything clicks into place. My main tip is that you really have to pull the tension strap tight to ensure it is secure.

The mobile toy bar took a bit of muscle to clip on the first time. The movement is the best thing about the rocker. It's a very smooth, natural side-to-side sway rather than a more traditional up-and-down bounce. It isn't motorised; instead, it reacts to your baby's own movements.

As her son kicked his legs or moved his weight, the rocker maintained a consistent, gentle rhythm. You can give it a little nudge to get it going, but the design is clever enough that the baby's own movements help keep the momentum going





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