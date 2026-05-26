Rachel Ward Celebrates Embracing Middle Age and Turning Back the Clock

Actress Rachel Ward talks about her newfound contentment with her appearance, her happiness in middle age, and her break from societal expectations surrounding aging in her 2023 appearance on Australian Story.

Rachel Ward says she feels happier now than she did in her Hollywood heyday, profiting from her youthful appearance and now shedding societal expectations surrounding aging.

The 68-year-old British-Australian actress appeared on the ABC show Australian Story, responding to critics who called her old and decrepit after posting a series of photos showcasing her grey hair and makeup-free face on Instagram. Ward dismissively referred to those critics as 'poor souls who fear aging so much.

' She expressed her newfound contentment with her appearance, saying she feels like she can 'let youth and beauty go. ' The actress believes that she used to be defined by her looks and that it took time for her to feel valued beyond her appearance. During the appearance on Australian Story, Ward mentioned her 1980s status as a sex symbol and pin-up and said that her career was once driven by male perception and the objectification of women.

She believes that now, she can accept her age and enjoy her life without the constraints of societal beauty standards. Ward also drew attention to her new fascination with self-improvement, which includes a book about personal growth and self-awareness called The Score. Upon their meeting on the set of The Thorn Birds, Rachel Ward married fellow acting icon Bryan Brown in 1983, and they have produced three children togethe





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Rachel Ward Middle Age Aging Self-Acceptance Hollywood Beauty Standards The Thorn Birds Australian Story Interviews

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