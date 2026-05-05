Rachel Zegler Faces Backlash Over Met Gala Poses

Snow White star Rachel Zegler was criticized for her facial expressions at the 2026 Met Gala, sparking online debate and discussion about artistic expression versus awkward posing. The incident follows a period of controversy surrounding her role in Disney's Snow White and her recent success in Evita.

Rachel Zegler , the actress known for her role as Snow White , faced considerable online criticism following her appearance at the 2026 Met Gala . The 25-year-old actress, who experienced a challenging period after the release of Disney 's live-action Snow White adaptation, drew attention for her unusual facial expressions while posing on the red carpet at the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Zegler sported a stunning Atelier Prabal Gurung gown and a custom Jennifer Behr silk mask, explaining that the blindfold was a reference to Paul Delaroche's 1833 painting, The Execution of Lady Jane Grey. However, her accompanying poses, which included a pronounced jaw jut and pouting, sparked a wave of commentary and mockery online. Many social media users questioned the expressions, with some speculating about potential medical reasons like TMJ, while others simply found them awkward or unnatural.

The reactions ranged from inquiries about whether she was struggling to breathe to accusations of the poses being deliberately affected. Despite the negative feedback, some defended Zegler, suggesting she was embodying a character or engaging in artistic expression appropriate for the Met Gala's theme of 'costumes'. One commenter pointed out the juxtaposition between the beautiful attire and the implied pain, referencing the historical context of the painting she alluded to.

Others criticized the body shaming aspect of the commentary, arguing that the Met Gala is a space for bold and unconventional displays. Zegler herself addressed the speculation on Instagram, admitting that high-profile events like the Met Gala are surprisingly nerve-wracking. She expressed gratitude to the designer Prabal Gurung, Anna Wintour and Vogue, and her support network for helping her feel confident.

This incident follows a period of controversy surrounding Zegler's role in the Snow White film, which faced criticism for its changes to the original story and reported tensions with co-star Gal Gadot. The film's box office performance was also disappointing. Prior to the Met Gala, Zegler had begun to rebuild her public image with a successful run in Evita, both in the West End and with an upcoming Broadway revival scheduled for 2027.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Zegler opened up about the intense backlash she experienced, including threats to her safety. She revealed that she was criticized for not being 'Latino enough' for her role in West Side Story and then for being 'too Latino' for Snow White, a confusing and disheartening experience during her early twenties. Zegler expressed her pride in her Colombian heritage and her refusal to assimilate to meet others' expectations.

She acknowledged the challenges of being perceived as 'both things' and 'simultaneously nothing' in the public eye, but reaffirmed her commitment to staying true to herself. The actress also admitted that, had she known the extent of the negativity and threats she would face, she might have disconnected from social media altogether





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