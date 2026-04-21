Racing Legend and TV Personality Guy Martin Handed Six-Month Driving Ban

Former racing driver and TV adventurer Guy Martin has been disqualified from driving for six months after accumulating penalty points for multiple speeding offences in Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.

Guy Martin , the iconic television adventurer, motorcycle racer, and renowned speed enthusiast, has officially been handed a six-month driving ban following a series of motoring offences. The 44-year-old, who gained international fame for his death-defying stunts and high-speed pursuits on shows such as Speed With Guy Martin , found himself on the wrong side of the law after being caught twice by speed cameras operated by Northamptonshire and Leicestershire police forces.

Legal documentation reveals that Martin admitted to riding his motorcycle at 46mph on the A50 near Leicester, a stretch of road governed by a 40mph limit. His second offence occurred on the A43 near Brackley, where he was clocked traveling at 78mph despite a temporary 50mph speed restriction being in place due to ongoing HS2 construction works. These infractions, occurring in July last year and March of this year, pushed his total penalty points past the threshold allowed by the UK authorities, triggering an automatic totting-up disqualification. In addition to the six-month driving ban, Martin has been ordered to pay a total of £1,329, which covers both court costs and victim surcharges. The case was processed via the Single Justice Procedure and concluded at Loughborough Magistrates Court, where it was handled privately. Legal representatives from the firm Chattertons confirmed that Martin does not contest the disqualification and has expressed his sincere apologies to the court. Rather than seeking to avoid the penalty by claiming exceptional hardship, the racing star accepted the consequences of his actions without requiring an open court hearing. This legal setback represents a rare moment of stillness for a man whose life has been defined by rapid movement and calculated risk. A legendary figure in the world of motorcycling, Martin is widely celebrated for his incredible career at the Isle of Man TT, where he secured an impressive 17 podium finishes. Beyond his racing pedigree, he has dedicated his life to pushing the boundaries of physics and human endurance. His list of achievements includes attempting to break the two-wheeled world land speed record in 2016 and successfully establishing records for the fastest tractor, the speediest soapbox vehicle, and the fastest speed ever recorded on a gravity-powered snow sled. Martin’s life behind the camera has been just as tumultuous as his racing career. His television documentaries have frequently placed him in extreme danger, ranging from his harrowing experience in Colombia in 2023, where he was reportedly shot in the stomach, kidnapped, and subjected to water-boarding, to his discovery of an unexploded American bomb while filming in Vietnam in 2025. Whether he is hauling nets on a trawler for his show Proper Jobs or navigating the complexities of international travel, Martin has cultivated an image of a fearless, blue-collar adventurer. However, these recent speeding convictions serve as a stark reminder that even the most celebrated speed record holders are subject to the same traffic regulations as the general public. As he begins his period of disqualification, the public remains curious about how the petrol-headed daredevil will adjust to life off the road





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