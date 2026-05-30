Racism Claim Used as Trump Card in Fatal Stabbing Case

Vickrum Digwa murdered Henry Nowak and falsely accused him of racism to get him arrested, highlighting how anti-racism doctrine hampers justice.

Nothing ruins someone's life quicker than calling them racist. And Vickrum Digwa knew that better than anyone. Having stabbed 18-year-old business student Henry Nowak five times in a frenzied attack one evening in Southampton last December, he lied to police by claiming Henry had racially abused him and knocked off his turban.

Digwa then watched as officers arrested young Henry, handcuffing him and dragging his bleeding body across the gravel, where he lost consciousness and died. Digwa knew, in the words of the prosecutors at his trial which concluded this week, that racism was his trump card: the magic words that would make the authorities show him preferential treatment, grotesquely inverting victim and villain.

Henry had been stabbed in the face, the backs of his legs as he was trying to run away, and fatally in the chest by Digwa's 8-inch ceremonial blade. The teenager told officers he had been stabbed and couldn't breathe. Perhaps it was hard to make out his injuries in the dark, but even so. The mere suspicion that he had said something racist was enough for the officers to make a snap judgment.

The case has sparked headlines around the world, with tech billionaire Elon Musk offering to fund a private prosecution against the Hampshire Constabulary, demands for the officers to be suspended, and increasingly noisy calls for the relevant bodycam footage to be released. And there is no reason why it would not have been already, other than to obscure the failings of the three officers involved.

But Henry's death raises another, even more important point: the extent to which the doctrine of anti-racism has permeated our society, from public bodies such as the police, schools, the civil service and universities, to businesses, cultural bodies and almost everyone in between. As a black woman who has long warned about the modern tendency to see everything through the prism of race, the author has witnessed too many people exploiting this issue to discredit their rivals and play the victim - a cowardly tactic that in Digwa reached its nadir.

The truth is that a false accusation of racism is another kind of weapon. Since Sir William Macpherson famously found the Met institutionally racist back in 1999 - in a report commissioned following the horrific murder of black teenager Stephen Lawrence by a group of white thugs in south-east London six years earlier - the fear of being branded racist, or prejudiced in some other way, has become an overwhelming national preoccupation.

But the noble and understandable wish to expunge racism from our public life has now reached pathological proportions. And we have all repeatedly seen the consequences. Last year, in a landmark report, Baroness Casey found that police and councils across Britain had for decades shied away from seeking to end the industrial rape of English girls in countless towns and cities - predominantly by men of Pakistani origin, for fear of appearing racist.

We saw a terrible example of it, too, at the Manchester Arena in 2017, where a teenage security guard later admitted he had a bad feeling when he saw a fidgety and sweating North African man walking through the venue carrying a large, heavy backpack. I did not want people to think I was stereotyping him because of his race, the guard later said. I was scared of being branded a racist and getting into trouble.

Minutes later, Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a bomb packed with 3,000 nuts and bolts, killing 22 and injuring more than 1,000. We saw it, again, with the case of Valdo Calocane, a paranoid schizophrenic whom mental health professionals decided not to detain after fretting about the over-representation of young black men in custody. Calocane went on to stab three people to death in Nottingham in 2023, two of them young students, and severely injure three others.

And we saw it with Axel Rudakubana, jailed for 52 years for the sadistic murder of three little girls in Southport in 2024. This monsters ex-headteacher told the public inquiry investigating his crimes that, even though he had repeatedly brought weapons to school to use them, she felt shut up and closed down professionally when health workers ordered her to water down her concerns about him, accusing her of racially profiling a black boy with a knife





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