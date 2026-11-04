RADA Actor Robert Rajhpaul Challenges Sister Precious Rajhpaul Over £1.2 Million Estate

Robert Rajhpaul claims undue influence by sister Precious Rajhpaul regarding the £1.2 million inheritance from their late mother Milda Rajhpaul, who died in 2024.

RADA -trained actor Robert Rajhpaul is currently engaged in a high-stakes legal battle with his sister Precious Rajhpaul over the inheritance of their late mother, Milda Rajhpaul. The dispute centers on an estate valued at up to £1.2 million, which includes a family residence in Hammersmith, west London. Milda Rajhpaul passed away at the age of 88 in 2024, leaving behind a legacy that has sparked intense conflict between the two siblings.

Will Contest And Undue Influence Allegations

The core of the legal disagreement involves Milda Rajhpaul's last will, which was written in August 2023, the year prior to her death. This final will disinherited Robert Rajhpaul entirely and designated Precious Rajhpaul as the sole beneficiary and executor of the estate. Robert Rajhpaul is challenging the validity of this document in court, asserting that the will was created under duress and does not reflect his mother's true intentions.

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Rajhpaul argues that Milda Rajhpaul lacked the necessary mental capacity to draft the 2023 will and did not fully understand or approve of its contents. He claims that Precious Rajhpaul exerted undue influence over her elderly mother, effectively forcing her to alter her estate planning. The actor further alleges that an earlier will from 1993, which divided the fortune equally between the two children, was wrongfully destroyed.

Financial Disputes And Living Conditions

The financial scope of the estate is a significant point of contention during the proceedings. While the family home in Hammersmith is valued at £900,000, the siblings disagree sharply on the amount of liquid cash available. Precious Rajhpaul states that the estate contained only £16,530 in cash. In contrast, Robert Rajhpaul contends that the actual cash figure is significantly higher, closer to £315,000.

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Robert Rajhpaul has publicly stated that he is currently experiencing severe financial hardship as a result of being cut out of the will. He informed the court that he and his dog, Twinkle, are homeless and are currently residing in temporary homeless accommodation. He described himself as hard-up and emphasized that he relies on his mother's estate for financial stability.

Claims Of Isolation And Burial Disputes

During a pre-trial hearing at the Central London County Court, Robert Rajhpaul presented serious allegations regarding his sister's treatment of their mother in her final years. He accused Precious Rajhpaul of isolating Milda Rajhpaul by changing the locks on the family home and preventing other family members from visiting. He claimed that his sister ripped out the phone line to stop his mother from communicating with him.

Furthermore, Robert Rajhpaul alleged that Precious Rajhpaul arranged for his mother to be cremated, which directly contradicted Milda's expressed wish for a Christian burial. He stated that his mother intended to be buried next to her husband. These claims form part of his broader argument that Precious Rajhpaul systematically severed contact and manipulated the family dynamic to secure the inheritance.

Legal Representation And Case Outlook

Precious Rajhpaul and her legal counsel firmly reject all allegations of misconduct. Her barrister, Nicola Phillipson, argued in court documents that Robert Rajhpaul's case has no prospect of success. The defense highlighted a lack of concrete evidence to support the claims of undue influence and lack of capacity. They noted that Robert Rajhpaul has not provided medical evidence or detailed particulars to substantiate his accusations.

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Representing himself in the recent hearing, Robert Rajhpaul faced scrutiny from Judge Nigel Gerald regarding the strength of his legal arguments. The judge pointed out that challenging a properly executed will requires specific proof of testamentary incapacity or coercion. Judge Gerald advised the actor that he needed professional legal assistance to properly articulate the basis for setting aside the will.

Next Steps In The Inheritance Dispute

Following the hearing, Judge Gerald adjourned the case to allow Robert Rajhpaul time to secure legal representation. The judge indicated that if the actor fails to present a viable legal argument, the case may be struck out before proceeding to a full trial. The matter was brought under the 1975 Inheritance Act, which allows for reasonable provision from an estate if adequate financial support was not provided.

The case is scheduled to return to court at a later date. At that time, Judge Gerald will determine whether the challenge to the will has sufficient merit to proceed. The outcome will decide whether the £1.2 million estate, including the £900,000 Hammersmith property, will remain with Precious Rajhpaul or be redistributed according to an earlier will or other legal provisions.