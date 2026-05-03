Radical Muslim Candidates in Birmingham Celebrate Iran's Actions, Sparking Outrage and Fears of Sectarian Politics

Controversy surrounds Birmingham's local elections as radical Muslim candidates from George Galloway's Workers Party of Britain celebrate Iran's actions against Israel and the US, raising concerns about sectarian influence in politics. The Workers Party has allied with the pro-Gaza Independent Candidate Alliance, potentially becoming a dominant force on the city council. Meanwhile, a London mosque has faced criticism for urging worshippers to prioritize Muslim candidates, fueling fears of religious interference in elections. Critics warn of growing sectarianism in British politics.

Controversy has erupted in Birmingham as radical Muslim election candidates from George Galloway 's Workers Party of Britain were caught on video celebrating Iran's actions against Israel and the US.

Wajad Burkey and Sardar Khan, both running in local elections, were seen distributing sweets and praising Iran for blocking the Strait of Hormuz and securing a ceasefire in the conflict. The footage, posted online, has raised concerns about the growing influence of sectarian Muslim politicians in England's second-largest city, where no party is expected to win an outright majority.

The Workers Party has formed an alliance with the pro-Gaza Independent Candidate Alliance (IAC), led by Akhmed Yakoob, a prominent TikTok personality and Lamborghini-driving lawyer. Polls suggest this coalition could become a dominant force on the city council, potentially holding the balance of power in any future coalition deal. The candidates' open support for Iran has drawn sharp criticism.

Lord Austin, a former Labour MP, condemned their stance as 'nothing short of traitorous,' pointing out that Iran is a regime accused of human rights abuses, terrorism, and plotting attacks in the UK. He called for counter-terrorism police to investigate the matter. Burkey, the Workers Party's election coordinator for the West Midlands, downplayed the incident, claiming he did not engage in political discussion when Khan arrived with sweets. Khan did not respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, Yakoob, who is not standing for election himself, has also expressed support for Iran, declaring in a TikTok video that 'Iran has won' and refused to bow to Zionism and American imperialism. Both Yakoob and his ally, property developer Shakeel Afsar, have participated in pro-Iranian regime protests in Birmingham, where activists burned an Israeli flag and chanted 'death to the IDF.

' The controversy extends beyond Birmingham. A major London mosque, Harrow Central Mosque, has faced backlash after a senior member urged worshippers during Friday prayers to prioritize Muslim candidates in the upcoming local elections. The comments, captured in a YouTube livestream, have fueled fears of sectarian politics and religious interference in the democratic process. The mosque leader warned that failing to vote would result in a lack of Muslim representation on the council.

Lord Walney, the government's former extremism tsar, criticized the mosque's actions, calling them deeply damaging to democracy and urging political leaders to address the rise of sectarianism. The mosque has not responded to requests for comment. The incidents highlight growing tensions in British politics, where religious and sectarian influences are increasingly shaping local elections. Critics warn that such behavior undermines democratic principles and could lead to further polarization





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