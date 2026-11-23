Eritrean migrant Radiet Meles receives nine-year sentence for rape in Newport, Gwent, following failure to deport him after prior 2019 conviction for attempted assault.

Police and courts in Newport, Gwent, have jailed Radiet Meles, a 35-year-old Eritrean migrant, for nine years after he was found guilty of raping a woman. The sentencing follows the conclusion of a five-day trial at Cardiff Crown Court, where the judge characterized Meles as a dangerous predator who exploited a woman's vulnerability. This conviction marks the second serious sexual offense committed by Meles since he first entered the UK immigration system.

Background and 2019 Attempted Rape Conviction

Meles was previously sentenced to five years in prison in 2019 for attempting to sexually assault an unconscious woman at a house party. At that time, the victim had fallen asleep after drinking alcohol. Judge Christopher Vosper KC had indicated during the 2019 proceedings that Meles would likely be held in an immigration detention centre after his release and that the Home Secretary would likely issue a deportation order. Despite these legal indications, Meles was released back into the community without strict monitoring and was allowed to remain in the area.

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The Offense and Immediate Aftermath

Following his release from the previous sentence, Meles secured employment in a factory and as a car washer, spending his income on alcohol and visits to prostitutes in Newport, Gwent. The current victim approached Meles to agree on a price for sex, with the encounter scheduled for a disused garage at night. After the woman performed a sexual act on Meles, he allegedly gripped her and raped her anally. When the victim pushed him off and turned away, Meles slapped her hard in the face before she fled the scene to report the incident.

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Trial Findings and Victim Impact Statement

During the trial, the victim testified that she believed Meles attacked her because he felt she did not matter. She stated that the trauma caused her to want to die and led to an overdose attempt. Describing the long-term effects, she said the attack took away her sense of safety, her relationships, and her health, adding that the experience would stay with her for the rest of her life. Detective Constable Philippa Lunn described Meles as a dangerous predator who showed a complete lack of regard for women.

Sentencing and Future Immigration Status

Recorder Andrew Hammond handed down the nine-year jail sentence on Friday, drawing parallels between this rape and the previous attempted rape conviction. The judge noted that Meles seized opportunities presented by victim vulnerability and displayed a wholesale disregard for women's autonomy. When asked about deportation, the judge stated he could make no comment, noting that this decision falls to the Home Office and relevant immigration authorities. As part of the sentence, Meles has been banned from entering Newport.