Radio 1's Mollie King Returns After Hospitalization Following Sudden Collapse

Mollie King of The Saturdays explains her two-week radio absence after a frightening collapse at home, crediting her fiancé and hospital staff for their support during this health scare.

Mollie King , a 39-year-old singer from the pop group The Saturdays and current BBC Radio 1 presenter, has returned to her broadcasting duties after a concerning two-week absence.

King, who co-hosts an afternoon show with Matt Edmondson and presents the Wednesday program Future Pop, addressed her sudden disappearance from the airwaves in a statement to her fans. She revealed that she had collapsed unconscious at her home around 4 a.m. after returning late from work, hitting her head and face during the fall. The incident was a major shock and resulted in an emergency trip to St George's Hospital.

King expressed deep gratitude that her fiancé, cricketer Stuart Broad, was present to assist her, noting she was not alone during the frightening experience. She also praised the hospital staff as 'absolutely incredible' for treating her, joking about needing to replace her Looney Tuns-themed pajamas which she was wearing upon admission. While she did not specify the medical cause of her collapse, King described the event as a 'wake-up call' to focus on regaining her strength.

Her return to social media and radio was marked by a heartfelt post on Monday, sharing a photo of herself with her daughters. She mentioned spotting her father-in-law, Stuart Broad's father, on a big screen during their outing, a small joyful moment after a difficult period. King emphasized how much the supportive messages from her followers meant to her and confirmed her excitement to be back on air with Matt Edmondson.

Her last professional commitment before the accident was hosting at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Sunderland at the end of May, where she interviewed artists like Niall Horan and Ellie Goulding. King's personal life has also been publicly touched by tragedy. She and Broad, with whom she has two young daughters-Annabella born in November 2022 and Liliana born in January 2024-have been engaged for five years.

However, King has openly discussed her difficulty in moving forward with wedding plans following the death of her own father from a brain tumor three years ago. She booked her C-section for Annabella's birth specifically so her father could meet his granddaughter, but he passed away just ten days later, a loss she described as devastating given the lack of prior warning.

This profound grief has made the idea of walking down the aisle without him emotionally challenging, though she affirmed that marriage remains a high priority for the couple and something they hope to achieve soon





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Mollie King BBC Radio 1 Collapse Hospital Stuart Broad The Saturdays Future Pop Health Scare Wedding Plans Father Death

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Mollie King reveals collapse and hospitalisation after fainting at homeRadio 1 presenter Mollie King has shared details of a frightening collapse at home, which resulted in her being rushed to A&E. The incident occurred after she returned from work late, collapsing unconscious in her bathroom and hitting her head and face. King, who co-hosts 'Matt and Mollie', was replaced on the show during her recovery and used an Instagram post to explain her absence, thanking her fiancé Stuart Broad for his support and medical staff at St George's Hospital. She described the experience as a wake-up call to focus on her health and expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans, colleagues and former bandmates as she prepares to return to radio.

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