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Radio 2 in the Park 2026 Announces Chaka Khan and Simple Minds as Headliners in Stirling

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Radio 2 in the Park 2026 Announces Chaka Khan and Simple Minds as Headliners in Stirling
Radio 2 In The ParkStirlingChaka Khan
📆6/9/2026 12:49 PM
📰BBCNews
25 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 30% · Publisher: 97%

BBC Radio 2's flagship festival returns to Stirling with Chaka Khan headlining Saturday and Simple Minds Sunday, plus a Friday DJ pre-party. Tickets go on sale June 10.

BBC Radio 2 has announced the headliners for its 2026 flagship music festival, Radio 2 in the Park, set to take place at City Park in Stirling , Scotland, from Friday 11 to Sunday 13 September.

The event will feature a stellar lineup, with Chaka Khan headlining Saturday night and Simple Minds closing Sunday, marking their only UK performance of the year. Additionally, a Friday night DJ Pre-Party will kick off the weekend, featuring sets from Radio 2 presenters Sara Cox, DJ Spoony, Gary Davies, Michelle Visage, and Rylan. The festival, a three-day celebration of live music, will be broadcast live on Radio 2, BBC Sounds, and iPlayer, ensuring fans across the UK can tune in

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BBCNews /  🏆 3. in UK

Radio 2 In The Park Stirling Chaka Khan Simple Minds BBC Radio 2

 

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