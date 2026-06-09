Radio 2 in the Park 2026 Announces Chaka Khan and Simple Minds as Headliners in Stirling

BBC Radio 2's flagship festival returns to Stirling with Chaka Khan headlining Saturday and Simple Minds Sunday, plus a Friday DJ pre-party. Tickets go on sale June 10.

BBC Radio 2 has announced the headliners for its 2026 flagship music festival, Radio 2 in the Park, set to take place at City Park in Stirling , Scotland, from Friday 11 to Sunday 13 September.

The event will feature a stellar lineup, with Chaka Khan headlining Saturday night and Simple Minds closing Sunday, marking their only UK performance of the year. Additionally, a Friday night DJ Pre-Party will kick off the weekend, featuring sets from Radio 2 presenters Sara Cox, DJ Spoony, Gary Davies, Michelle Visage, and Rylan. The festival, a three-day celebration of live music, will be broadcast live on Radio 2, BBC Sounds, and iPlayer, ensuring fans across the UK can tune in





BBCNews / 🏆 3. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Radio 2 In The Park Stirling Chaka Khan Simple Minds BBC Radio 2

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hay fever sufferers could be helped by simple household itemThere are a few things to be aware of before using the allergy hack

Read more »

DVLA urges drivers aged 70 and over to complete simple task 'today'The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has issued a timely reminder to drivers aged 70 and over

Read more »

Alan Titchmarsh urges gardeners to stop slogs and snails with 1 simple itemTV gardener Alan Titchmarsh says he has tried 'every slug deterrent known to man' and only one works

Read more »

Egg mayo sandwiches are even tastier with simple additionEgg sandwiches are a firm favourite for lunch, and adding one ingredient to your egg mayo is a simple trick to make them even more delicious

Read more »