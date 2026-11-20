Raelene Polymiadis received two life sentences for murdering her parents Brenda and Lynton Anderson with insulin. The South Australian jury convicted her after a four-month trial.

A jury in South Australia has convicted Raelene Polymiadis of murdering both her elderly parents, Brenda and Lynton Anderson, by administering fatal doses of insulin. The 66-year-old defendant will now face two mandatory life sentences following a unanimous verdict delivered by jurors on Friday.

The conviction concludes a marathon criminal trial at the South Australian Supreme Court that lasted four months. Polymiadis was remanded in custody with her bail immediately revoked after the verdicts were read. She will reappear in court on December 16 for a directions hearing before her formal sentencing occurs.

Also read Convicted Sex Offender Assaults Child at Phoenix Elementary School Amid Security Failures

Insulin Administered To Kill Parents

Jurors accepted the prosecution's argument that Polymiadis, who has type 1 diabetes, injected her parents with lethal insulin in two separate incidents. The first fatal dose was administered to Brenda Anderson in March 2022, while the second occurred involving Lynton Anderson in April 2023. Both victims were 94 years old at the time of their deaths.

Prosecutors alleged that Polymiadis acted out of a misguided belief that killing her parents would spare them from being moved into aged care facilities. Both elderly individuals had strongly opposed entering nursing homes. Brenda Anderson had faced declining health and multiple falls, which ultimately led to the first fatal incident.

Advertisement

Medical Evidence And Hospital Timeline

Brenda Anderson was admitted to Noarlunga Hospital in February 2022 following a fall that resulted in a fractured vertebra. Her condition was complicated by pneumonia and another fall, but she was recovering with a discharge plan in place. After Polymiadis visited her mother on March 12, 2022, nursing staff discovered Brenda Anderson to be largely unresponsive.

The prosecution presented evidence that Polymiadis administered insulin twice to her mother: once on March 12, 2022, and again between March 13 and March 15, 2022. These actions directly resulted in Brenda Anderson's death. After his wife passed away, Lynton Anderson continued to live at the family home but grew increasingly frail.

Police Evidence And Confessions

Lynton Anderson's death followed a similar pattern involving insulin toxicity. After Brenda's death, Polymiadis's four children began staying at the family home on a shift basis to provide care. Polymiadis left the house on April 30, 2023, after staying with her father for the weekend. Two hours after she departed, a carer found Lynton Anderson unconscious.

Lynton Anderson died on May 1, 2023, as a direct result of insulin toxicity. The police investigation uncovered significant evidence against Polymiadis, including a police listening device that captured her allegedly confessing to God that she had killed her parents while she was alone in her car.

Advertisement

Notes And Statements Revealed In Court

Police also seized handwritten notes from Polymiadis that demonstrated her awareness of the crime and attempts to conceal it. One note read that she expected police to wait to see if she would get cocky and slip up. Another entry stated: 'Hang on buddy, it could be a long ride, otherwise the suspect would be arrested now.'

Further testimony came from Polymiadis's former boyfriend, Ian Edward Willcourt. He told the court that Polymiadis had explicitly stated that insulin was the perfect murder weapon because it is natural in the body and cannot be detected. A potential motive cited by prosecutors was also found in a note discovered in Polymiadis's car, which appeared to be part of an attempt to conceal the murders.

Family Reaction And Legal Consequences

Raelene Polymiadis was observed clutching the dock and dabbing at her eyes with a tissue as the first verdict was read. She repeatedly shook her head and blinked rapidly after the second guilty verdict was announced. Her husband, Michael, and her son, who had accompanied her throughout the trial, did not comment as they left the courthouse.

Justice Sandi McDonald thanked the jury for their service during the long and difficult trial. The jury required less than five hours to return their verdicts after the trial began on June 15. Despite initial estimates of a 12-week proceeding, the trial extended due to various illnesses and other delays that affected the proceedings.