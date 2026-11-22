Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth warns the upcoming GCAP jet may be the last crewed fighter, marking a shift to AI-driven drones for the RAF.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth has declared that the Royal Air Force is approaching a historic threshold in military aviation. The upcoming next-generation fighter jet, part of the Global Combat Air Programme, may well be the last crewed aircraft built for the service. This announcement signals a definitive pivot toward artificial intelligence and uncrewed systems for future aerial warfare.

GCAP Project Details and Timeline

The Global Combat Air Programme represents a major multinational defense initiative involving Britain, Italy, and Japan. The primary goal of this coalition is to develop a sixth-generation stealth combat aircraft by the year 2035. To achieve this ambitious target, the partner nations signed a contract valued at £4.6 billion in July for the aircraft's design phase.

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Edgewing serves as the joint venture responsible for developing the aircraft. This entity combines expertise from the UK's BAE Systems, Italy's Leonardo, and the Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement Company. The project, informally known as Tempest, integrates advanced AI capabilities with next-generation sensor technology. These features are designed to ensure Western air superiority against emerging threats from rival powers such as Russia and China.

Smyth's Vision for Autonomous Warfare

Speaking on the profound changes ahead, Sir Harv Smyth stated that AI-enabled uncrewed aircraft will transform military aviation as profoundly as the historical shift from propellers to jets. While the current GCAP jet requires a human pilot, future projects within the Royal Air Force will likely rely entirely on drones. The Marshal emphasized that uncrewed fighter jets are scheduled to begin flying in UK airspace as early as next year.

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Sir Harv Smyth stressed that while machines will tackle the most dangerous tasks, technology must enhance human judgment rather than replace accountability. He revealed that during a recent simulation, AI had gained the equivalent of 50 years of human air-combat training experience in just 14 days. Despite this rapid automation, the RAF continues to grow, with approximately 300 trainees graduating every month to meet operational demands.

Current Operations and Strategic Shifts

The Royal Air Force is already integrating autonomous systems into its current arsenal. The service recently fitted Typhoon fighter jets with a laser-guided rocket system to counter Iranian drones. Additionally, the RAF utilized a Protector drone for the first time in October to monitor Russian warships and foreign vessels in the English Channel.

The RAF has procured 16 drones in total to support these surveillance and defense operations. Sir Harv Smyth described the global environment as increasingly volatile, pointing to the war in Ukraine as a near five-year conflict of attrition where neither side controlled the airspace. He also warned that space has become a new battleground, as critical infrastructure like navigation, banking, and national security now depend heavily on satellites.

International Expansion and Future Outlook

The scope of the Global Combat Air Programme continues to broaden through diplomatic engagement. Canada was welcomed as an observer nation in July, granting it privileged access to the scheme without a decision-making role. This status allows Canada to stay closely aligned with the development process while maintaining its distinct defense policies.

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Furthermore, discussions regarding further expansion have begun with other European nations. In October, Andy Burnham indicated that the UK remained open to Germany joining the international coalition. Sir Harv Smyth concluded that the future RAF will combine existing Typhoons and F-35s with autonomous systems. He maintained that personnel remain essential, requiring modern aircraft, weapons, resilient bases, and strong cooperation with NATO allies to succeed in this new era of warfare.