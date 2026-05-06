RAF Corporal Accused of Raping Junior Colleague During Barbie Movie Viewing

A 37-year-old RAF corporal is on trial for allegedly raping a junior colleague after inviting her to watch the movie Barbie in his room. The incident left the victim traumatized and in shock, with the trial ongoing at Bulford Military Court.

Liam Avenell , a 37-year-old RAF corporal, is facing allegations of rape after an incident involving a junior colleague at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire. According to the court martial, Avenell invited the younger woman to watch the 2023 hit movie Barbie in his room, where he allegedly held her face down and forcibly kissed her.

The junior servicewoman, who described herself as traumatized and in shock, testified that they were merely colleagues and had met for the first time for a walk before the incident. She believed they were just two friends watching a movie together, but the situation escalated when Avenell allegedly climbed on top of her and forced himself on her. After the alleged assault, Avenell reportedly told her to spend the night with him because he needed a sleepover.

The servicewoman, feeling confused and weak, complied. Two days later, Avenell sent her photos of bruises he claimed she had caused when she tried to push him away. The prosecutor detailed that the woman told Avenell no multiple times during the incident, but he proceeded to remove her clothes and rape her. She tried to push him off but felt too weak to resist.

Avenell has been charged with rape and is standing trial at Bulford Military Court in Wiltshire. He denies the charges. The servicewoman did not immediately report the attack due to fear of his reaction but eventually confided in her parents and an officer not based at RAF Brize Norton. She later reported the incident to the police, stating that she did not want this to happen to anyone else. The trial is ongoing





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RAF Brize Norton Liam Avenell Rape Allegations Barbie Movie Military Court

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