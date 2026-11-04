RAF Shawbury and RAF Cosford Staff Lead Shrewsbury Poppy Appeal

Over 200 RAF personnel join volunteers in Shrewsbury for Shropshire's largest one-day Poppy Appeal. Learn about the Royal British Legion's support for military families and veterans in Shropshire.

More than 200 serving personnel from RAF Shawbury and RAF Cosford joined volunteers in the town centre to raise money for the Royal British Legion. Shrewsbury hosted what was described as Shropshire's largest one-day charity collection on November 4, as military staff helped raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

Massive Turnout for Military Charity Event

Personnel from RAF Shawbury and RAF Cosford joined volunteers to collect donations across the town centre, with poppies available from collectors throughout the day. Market Square also hosted a programme of activities, including displays of military vehicles and music from Shrewsbury Brass Band. The event gave members of the public the chance to meet serving members of the Armed Forces and find out more about the support available from the Royal British Legion to serving personnel, veterans and their families.

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Leaders Highlight Family Sacrifices in Shropshire

Jenny Komiatis, Poppy Appeal manager for Shropshire, said it was wonderful to see so many people supporting the event by donating, wearing poppies and taking time to speak to members of the Armed Forces community. She said this year's appeal was also highlighting the sacrifices made by military families, with the message that when someone serves, their family serves too. Shropshire Council leader Heather Kidd also encouraged people to support the appeal, highlighting the sacrifices made by military families. The council is a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant, which recognises the contribution and needs of the Armed Forces community.

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Veteran Jane Wilkes Shares Recovery Story

Among those supporting the appeal was Shrewsbury resident Jane Wilkes, 50, who served for 15 years in the Army's Adjutant General's Corps. During her military career, she completed operational tours in Macedonia, Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan. During her final deployment, she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer and flown home for treatment. During her recovery, she received support from the Royal British Legion's Battle Back Recovery Centre at Lilleshall, before taking part in its Recovery Through the Arts programme.

RBL Provides Critical Support to 8,000 Members

The experience helped her rebuild her confidence and develop her creativity, and she has since become an award-winning artist. She said: The Royal British Legion supported me during one of the most difficult periods of my life, helping me rebuild my confidence and discover what I was still capable of after my treatment. So, to see people out in force in my local town is just a lovely sight to see, and I am grateful for the support I received from the RBL and to those that donate to help the Armed Forces community. The Royal British Legion said it supports around 8,000 members of the Armed Forces community at any given time, providing advice and practical assistance. Last year, the charity supported more than 20,000 households across 65 countries, secured more than £25 million in compensation or benefits for veterans and awarded more than £9 million in grants to Armed Forces families.