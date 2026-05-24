RAF Spy Flights Diverted From Black Sea Following Close Encounter with Russian Warplanes

According to publicly available flight-tracking data, RAF Rivet Joint Surveillance aircraft have not flown over the Black Sea since April 21, suggesting a suspension of the flights following a close encounter with Russian warplanes.

RAF surveillance flights over the Black Sea appear to have been suspended in the wake of Russian warplanes flying dangerously close to a British spy plane last month.

Publicly available flight-tracking data reveals that no RAF Rivet Joint Surveillance aircraft have flown over the region since April 21, despite Defense Secretary John Healey's vow that the UK would not be deterred by the previous month's dangerous and unacceptable behavior by Russian pilots towards an unarmed aircraft operating in international airspace. The Ministry of Defense disclosed that a Russian SU-35 fighter had flown so close to an unarmed RAF Rivet Joint surveillance plane in international airspace over the Black Sea that it had triggered its emergency systems and disabled its autopilot.

Six passes of a SU-27 jet got as close as 19 feet from its nose. Now open-source flight tracking data shows that no Rivet Joint spy aircraft has returned to the Black Sea for the last five weeks, indicating potential suspension of the flights. Military sources stated that the RAF spy planes do not routinely switch off their transponders when in international airspace and can be publicly tracked.

The sources also added that normally, Rivet Joints would make two visits a week to the region





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RAF Rivet Joint Surveillance Aircraft Close Encounter With Russian Warplanes Suspension Of Flights Transponders Publicly Tracked

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