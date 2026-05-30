Rafael Jodar Makes Stunning Debut at French Open

Rafael Jodar, the 19-year-old Spanish tennis player, has made a stunning debut at the French Open, beating American Alex Michelsen in a four-hour, five-set epic to reach the fourth round. Jodar's impressive performance has generated real talk about his potential to go all the way in the tournament.

Rafael Jodar , the 19-year-old Spanish tennis player, has made a stunning debut at the French Open , beating American Alex Michelsen in a four-hour, five-set epic to reach the fourth round.

Jodar, who has won 18 of his 21 Tour-level matches on clay, will face countryman Pablo Carreno Busta on Saturday. The teenager's impressive performance has generated real talk about his potential to go all the way in the tournament, with some even comparing him to his idol Rafael Nadal. Jodar's focus and mentality have been praised by those who have worked with him, and he has already won a title in Marrakech and reached the quarter-finals in Madrid and Rome.

However, Jodar's stardom has also brought scrutiny, with footage of him appearing to shove a ball girl going viral on social media. Despite this, Jodar remains committed to following his own path and developing as a player with his own spirit.

Meanwhile, eighth seed Alex de Minaur has become the latest big-name casualty at the tournament, losing to 26th seed Jakub Mensik in straight sets





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