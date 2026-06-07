Rafael Leao Sent Off in Portugal Friendly Ahead of World Cup

Portugal forward Rafael Leao was sent off in a pre-World Cup friendly against Chile after striking an opponent in the face. The incident occurred in the first half, leading to a scuffle that resulted in both Leao and Chile's Ivan Roman receiving red cards. Leao, who has expressed interest in leaving AC Milan for the Premier League, faces potential retrospective action.

Portugal forward Rafael Leao , who has been of interest to Manchester United, was sent off in a pre- World Cup friendly for striking an opponent in the face.

The incident occurred during Portugal's 2-1 victory over Chile on Saturday night, as both teams prepare for the upcoming World Cup in North America. Leao, along with Chile's Ivan Roman, was given a red card after a scuffle at the end of the first half. The match, held at a neutral venue, saw Portugal take an early lead through Bruno Fernandes, with Goncalo Guedes doubling the advantage before Chile pulled one back.

However, the spotlight was on the altercation involving Leao and Roman. Video footage shows the pair clashing on the sideline after a separate incident between Portugal's Joao Cancelo and Chile's Felipe Faundez, where Faundez appeared to kick out at Cancelo. Roman then became involved, pushing his head toward Cancelo, prompting Leao to intervene. Leao pushed Roman twice in the chest and then seemingly struck him in the throat area.

After Roman pushed back, Leao threw an open-handed strike that connected with Roman's jaw. Roman continued confronting Leao before falling to the ground, leading to both players being sent off. The red card raises questions about Leao's availability for the World Cup, as FIFA could impose retrospective bans.

However, the fact that Leao's hand was open rather than a clenched fist may mitigate any potential punishment. Leao is a key player for Portugal, expected to feature alongside the likes of Joao Neves and Vitinha. His club future is also uncertain, as he has expressed a desire to leave AC Milan this summer, with the Premier League as his preferred destination.

Manchester United have been monitoring him for some time, but the red card incident may not affect transfer interest. Portugal are among the favorites to win the World Cup, led by captain Cristiano Ronaldo. The team's depth includes stars like Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva. Leao's fiery temperament could be a concern, but his talent is undeniable.

The friendly match served as a warm-up, but the disciplinary issue overshadows Portugal's preparations. It remains to be seen whether Leao will face any sanctions that could impact his World Cup participation.

Meanwhile, Chile also had a player sent off, evening the numbers. The match ended with Portugal's victory, but the talking point remains the red card incident. The World Cup in North America will feature 48 teams for the first time, expanding from the traditional 32. Portugal have been drawn in a favorable group, but they cannot afford any slip-ups.

Leao's potential absence would be a blow, as he has been in excellent form for AC Milan this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 8 assists in all competitions. His ability to take on defenders and create chances is unmatched in the Portuguese squad. The red card incident has sparked debate among fans and pundits, with some arguing that the punishment was too harsh given the nature of the altercation.

Others believe that Leao's reaction was justified in protecting his teammate, though the strike to the face was unnecessary. The match referee's decision to send off both players was likely a measure to maintain control, but it may have unintended consequences for Portugal's World Cup campaign. Portugal's manager, Roberto Martinez, addressed the incident in his post-match press conference, expressing disappointment but also defending his player.

He noted that Leao is a passionate player who cares deeply about the team, but he must learn to control his emotions in high-pressure situations. Martinez also confirmed that the team will support Leao through any disciplinary proceedings.

Meanwhile, Chile's coach also commented, acknowledging the heat of the moment but emphasizing that such incidents should not happen in a friendly. The friendly match served its purpose in providing match fitness, but the disciplinary issue is a reminder of the intensity that comes with international football. Leao's future at club level remains uncertain. AC Milan are reluctant to let him go, but the player has expressed a desire for a new challenge.

The Premier League's physicality and pace suit his style, and Manchester United are in need of a dynamic winger. Other clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal, have also been linked. The red card incident may not affect his market value significantly, as his talent is undeniable.

However, any suspension that carries over to the World Cup could impact his form and confidence. For now, Leao will await the disciplinary verdict while training with the Portugal squad. The team's next friendly will be against a yet-to-be-announced opponent, and Leao will likely be available unless a ban is imposed immediately





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