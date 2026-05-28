Rafael Nadal's Slimmed Down Physique Sparks Concern Among Tennis Fans

Tennis fans have expressed concern for Rafael Nadal after he showed off his slimmed down physique in a picture alongside Roger Federer.

Tennis fans have expressed concern for Rafael Nadal after he showed off his slimmed down physique in a picture alongside Roger Federer . The Spanish athlete was known for his muscular frame during his playing days but looked completely transformed as he shared the image to social media yesterday.

While the post received much adulation from tennis fans, some were shocked by his body transformation. Nadal's aggressive and relentless playing style saw him win 22 Grand Slams - 14 of which came at the French Open - over a career spanning more than two decades.

But since retiring in November 2024, the 39-year-old hasn't needed to put his body through the training needed to be a professional athlete at the highest level - leaving fans in shock at his appearance. Tennis fans have expressed concern for Rafael Nadal after he showed off his slimmed down physique in a picture alongside Roger Federer During his glittering playing days, the Spaniard was known for his muscular frame One fan said: Two LEGENDS like Nadal and Federer have been spotted by chance around Madrid.

Keep an eye on how much weight Rafa has lost in recent months. He's turned into a real stick figure. Another user remarked: Federer is still looking good, he turns 45 in a few months, he has looked after his body well over the years. Nadal unfortunately looks a bit gaunt and aged here he's still in his 30s, I just hope he hasn't done any long term health damage after his tennis career.

Those two posts were on X and the sentiment was the same on social media among others. Nadal looks thinner, it seems like he's lost muscle mass and is even thinner than Federer, said one account, while another posted: We need muscly Nadal back. Despite those comments, there were those who took a more positive view of Nadal's appearance - including Dan Wolken, a senior writer at Yahoo Sports. The comments under here are absurd, he said.

When someone retires from being a professional athlete, their body no longer looks like a professional athlete's body because they are not spending all their time being a professional athlete. This isn't complicated. Rafael Nadal has been a dominant force in tennis for over two decades, with 22 Grand Slam titles to his name.

His aggressive playing style and incredible endurance have made him a fan favourite, and his rivalry with Roger Federer is one of the most iconic in tennis history. But since his retirement in November 2024, Nadal has been keeping a relatively low profile, and his recent appearance has sparked concerns among fans. The Spanish tennis star was spotted in a picture with Federer, and fans were shocked by his slimmed down physique.

Nadal's muscular frame was a defining feature of his playing days, but it seems he has lost a significant amount of weight since his retirement. Some fans have expressed concern that Nadal may have lost muscle mass and is even thinner than Federer, who is still looking good despite being 45 in a few months. Others have taken a more positive view, saying that Nadal's appearance is a natural result of his retirement from professional athletics.

Dan Wolken, a senior writer at Yahoo Sports, has defended Nadal's appearance, saying that it's not complicated - when someone retires from being a professional athlete, their body no longer looks like a professional athlete's body. This is a common phenomenon, and it's not something to be worried about. Despite the concerns, Nadal's fans remain supportive, and many are hoping that he will return to his former physique.

The tennis world is eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for Nadal, and whether he will make a comeback to the sport he loves





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