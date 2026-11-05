Rafi Hottak Defense Compensation Case Review Triggered by Ministry of Defence

Ministers order a review of Rafi Hottak's compensation claim after the Ministry of Defence rejected his application solely because he submitted a council tax bill instead of a utility bill.

Ministers have intervened to demand a common-sense approach after it emerged that the Ministry of Defence rejected the compensation claim of Rafi Hottak because he submitted a council tax bill rather than a utility bill to prove his residence.

Government Review of Rejected Claim

The Ministry of Defence is now urgently reviewing the case of Rafi Hottak, a 39-year-old former interpreter who suffers from life-changing injuries sustained in Helmand Province.

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Mr. Hottak was blown up by a Taliban bomb in November 2007 while serving alongside British troops, an explosion that killed a British officer and required 160 stitches to treat his severe wounds.

Defence chiefs have instructed the team responsible for processing these applications to adopt a more reasonable and practical approach when evaluating proof of address for applicants.

This directive was issued after the Daily Mail highlighted the bureaucratic error in its Betrayal of the Brave campaign, which advocates for the rights of former Afghan interpreters.

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Mr. Hottak was granted sanctuary in the United Kingdom in 2011 and currently works as a chartered accountant in the Midlands, yet his application under the Ex-Gratia Medical Payments scheme was initially deemed invalid.

Widespread Anger Over Bureaucracy

The initial rejection of the claim sparked immediate anger among fellow translators, former military members, campaigners, and Members of Parliament who view the decision as shameful.

Ahmad, an ex-translator who was beaten and tortured by the Taliban, stated that the handling of the case shamed both the Ministry of Defence and Britain as a whole.

He called for Defence Secretary Wes Streeting to intervene and resolve the mess, describing the rejection as disgusting and comparing the bureaucratic rigidity to something seen on a comedy show rather than in real life.

Conservative foreign affairs spokesman Tom Tugendhat, who is an Afghan veteran, emphasized that the treatment of Mr. Hottak was wrong and argued that Britain cannot abandon those who fought alongside its forces.

Liberal Democrat MP Mike Martin, another Afghan veteran, noted that Mr. Hottak appeared to have a bona fide case that was frustrated by a rigid computer system, calling on ministers to cut through the morass and act urgently.

Serviceman Dedication and Medical Trauma

Mr. Hottak's duties included conducting operations behind enemy lines with the Special Air Service and Special Boat Service, for which he received significant praise from his commanders.

He described the moment he was blown into the air by the bomb, noting that despite blood pumping from his wounds, he continued to translate for British soldiers under intense fire from the Taliban.

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Professor Sara de Jong, a founding member of the Sulha Alliance which supports former Afghan interpreters, criticized the Ministry of Defence's treatment of the serviceman as adding insult to injury.

Mr. Hottak expressed that he was overwhelmed by the messages of support and stated he is ready to provide any further evidence required to process his claim for medical compensation.

He highlighted that in his current job as an accountant, banks, solicitors, and government bodies all accept council tax bills as valid proof of address, making the Ministry of Defence's refusal particularly frustrating.

Next Steps and Official Statements

Luke Pollard, the Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, is understood to be overseeing the review of Mr. Hottak's case along with several other similar applications.

The Ministry of Defence issued a statement confirming their commitment to honouring promises to eligible Afghans who worked alongside UK Armed Forces.

Mr. Hottak hopes for good news regarding the review, while continuing to suffer daily from his injuries and the trauma of regular flashbacks to the firefight.

The case has now moved from a rejected application to an active ministerial review, with officials expected to reassess the validity of council tax bills as acceptable documentation for future claims.