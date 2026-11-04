Rafi Hottak Denied Compensation Due to Council Tax Bill Rejection

Former British interpreter Rafi Hottak, severely injured by Taliban in 2007, faces compensation rejection because MOD did not accept his council tax bill as valid proof of address.

The Ministry of Defence has refused a compensation claim from Rafi Hottak, a former British Army interpreter who sustained life-altering injuries during a Taliban attack in Afghanistan. The rejection occurred despite Hottak providing a council tax bill, a standard document widely accepted by financial and government institutions as valid proof of address in the United Kingdom.

The 2007 Blast and Captain McDermid's Death

The incident that led to Hottak's current bureaucratic struggle took place on November 14, nineteen years ago. The former frontline translator for the British Army was serving alongside British and US troops in Helmand Province when a Taliban bomb exploded. The blast killed Captain John McDermid, an officer Hottak considered a friend, and severely injured the interpreter.

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Hottak required 160 stitches to treat wounds to his stomach, upper body, head, both arms, face, neck, and left shoulder. A British surgeon at Camp Bastion warned that the trauma and injuries would be lifelong. Despite the severity of his condition, Hottak continued to translate for soldiers under fire before being evacuated to a UK field hospital for treatment.

Ministry of Defence Rejection of Council Tax Bill

After recovering, Hottak was granted sanctuary in the UK in 2011 and rebuilt his life as a chartered accountant in the Midlands. He became a leading campaigner for former Afghan colleagues, providing evidence to Parliamentary committees about the dangers faced by local staff. In June of this year, he applied for compensation under the Ex-Gratia Medical Payments Scheme, established in 2013 to honor those injured serving the UK.

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When the Ministry of Defence requested proof of his current address, Hottak submitted his council tax bill alongside his UK driving licence and British passport. The Ministry rejected the claim, stating that he had not supplied a valid utility bill. The letter declared his case invalid solely due to this administrative classification, ignoring other valid identification provided.

Ongoing Health Impact and PTSD

Hottak detailed his ongoing physical and mental struggles to the scheme overseers. He reported suffering from flashbacks, nightmares, persistent pain, emotional distress, and hearing and vision problems resulting from the 2007 blast. He also diagnosed himself with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, a condition he attributed directly to the explosion and the subsequent threats against his life.

His role as a translator placed him at extreme risk. He conducted operations behind enemy lines with the SAS and SBS, earning praise for his service. However, this work also made him a target. The Taliban launched revenge attacks against him, including shooting up his family home, forcing him to eventually leave Afghanistan for his safety.

Advocacy Efforts and Campaigner Response

Professor Sara de Jong, a founding member of the Sulha Alliance which supports former Afghan interpreters, criticized the Ministry of Defence. She stated that the treatment adds insult to injury, highlighting the absurdity of rejecting a council tax bill when it is universally recognized as proof of residency. Hottak noted that in his professional role, he helps clients with banks and solicitors who accept such documents without issue.

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After receiving the initial rejection, Hottak sent additional utility bills and pointed out that his address was clearly listed on his driving licence. He also provided the Ministry's own historical statement confirming the officer's death and the interpreter's injury. Despite these efforts, the Ministry maintained that the scheme was now closed to his application, leaving him without the financial recognition he sought for his wartime service.