Footballer Raheem Sterling was arrested following a Lamborghini crash on the M3. The incident adds to a period of decline in his career after leaving Manchester City, including an unsuccessful loan at Arsenal and a terminated Chelsea contract.

A 31-year-old man is alleged to have crashed his Lamborghini on the M3 motorway southbound near the Minley Interchange on Thursday morning. Police responded to reports of the collision with barriers just before 9am.

The driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs, driving dangerously, possession of a Class C drug, and failing to provide a specimen. He has been bailed while enquiries continue. This incident involves Raheem Sterling, the professional footballer whose career has been in decline since his departure from Manchester City nearly four years ago. After a successful period under Pep Guardiola at City, Sterling's form faltered during a troubled spell at Chelsea.

A loan move to Arsenal last season, intended to help him rebuild under former City coach Mikel Arteta, proved unsuccessful; he managed only five Premier League starts and one goal in all competitions. Upon returning to Chelsea, new manager Enzo Maresca made it clear Sterling had no future at the club, leaving him sidelined for six months before his contract was terminated in January despite having 18 months left on a £325,000-a-week deal.

The crash and arrest represent the latest setback for the player, highlighting the stark contrast between his peak years and his current struggles both on and off the pitch





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Raheem Sterling Lamborghini Crash M3 Motorway Driving Under Influence Career Decline Manchester City Chelsea Arsenal Contract Terminated Arrest

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