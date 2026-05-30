Raheem Sterling Arrested on Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

Former England star Raheem Sterling has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, according to sources close to the footballer. The 31-year-old, who has been suffering from immeasurable psychological strain following an extremely tough couple of years, was arrested by Hampshire Constabulary while driving a Lamborghini on the M3 motorway.

Former England star Raheem Sterling has been made to feel worthless and forgotten about, sources close to the footballer said after it emerged he had been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs.

The source added that the ex-Manchester City and Chelsea winger, who ended this season playing for Feyenoord in the Netherlands, had been suffering from immeasurable psychological strain following an extremely tough couple of years. The insight into the 31-year-old's wellbeing comes after Sterling was arrested on Thursday morning by Hampshire Constabulary while driving a Lamborghini on the southbound carriageway of the M3 motorway.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: Just before 9am on Thursday, we received reports that a Lamborghini was in collision with barriers on the M3 southbound, close to the Minley Interchange. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported. The driver, a 31-year-old man from Berkshire, has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving dangerously, possession of a class C drug and failing to provide a specimen.

Confirming Sterling's arrest, a source added that this brings into the spotlight modern treatment of players who are no longer fit for purpose - disposable. How a prolific English international who has steered the England squad to significant heights over the last decade has been made to feel worthless - forgotten about. The psychological strain that has put on him is immeasurable. Isolated.

The second he touches a ball, being told he's a flop and he's finished. Mocked. Heckled. He moved to the Netherlands to escape and rediscover his love for the game but the negativity followed.

It's been an extremely tough couple of years for him and this incident encompasses that. The source said they also wanted to emphasise Sterling had been arrested under suspicion, adding there is no proof of anything in his system. The player scored 20 goals in 82 appearances for England, helping Gareth Southgate's side reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the final of Euro 2020.

He came through the academy at QPR before joining Liverpool, where he made his senior debut. Sterling moved to Manchester City in 2015 and went on to win four Premier League titles, five League Cups and the FA Cup in 2019. He left for Chelsea in 2022 but after falling out of favour spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Arsenal.

After leaving Stamford Bridge, Sterling joined Feyenoord on a short-term deal in February and played eight times in the Eredivisie. In the 2021 Queen's Birthday Honours list, he was made an MBE for services to racial equality in sport amid controversy over England fans booing players taking the knee at matches as a gesture against intolerance





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