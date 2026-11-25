Former England footballer Raheem Sterling has appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates Court for sentencing after admitting dangerous driving, possessing nitrous oxide and failing to provide a specimen. He crashed his Lamborghini Urus on May 28 after inhaling laughing gas while driving.

Former England footballer Raheem Sterling has appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates Court for sentencing after admitting dangerous driving, possessing nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation and failing to provide a specimen.

The 31-year-old, who is currently without a club, was driven to court on Wednesday morning wearing a black top and dark trousers. He has been on unconditional bail and subject to an interim driving ban since entering his guilty pleas in September. Sterling crashed his £270,000 black Lamborghini Urus on the morning of May 28 after driving dangerously on the M25, M3, A327 and Minley Road.

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Terrifying Dashcam Footage Of Dangerous Drive

The court heard he subjected rush hour motorists to a terrifying 90 minutes of driving, zig-zagging between lanes and swerving onto a slip road before crashing into a metal gate. Dash-cam footage released by the Crown Prosecution Service shows the Lamborghini switching lanes multiple times before hitting a concrete barrier on the right side and continuing on the road. Witness Christopher Jennings called 999 at 7.49am on the M25 after driving in parallel to Sterling's car.

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The court heard he was shocked by what he saw and made clear he sighted the defendant inhaling from a balloon. Another witness, Fiona Jennings, was on the M3 southbound at around 8.45am when she saw a black Lamborghini ahead of her. She described the driving as absolutely horrendous and swerving in and out of lanes. Police body-worn footage of the arrest at 9.15am shows Sterling in the crashed car with two canisters on his lap.

Sterling Tried To Hide Nitrous Oxide From Police

An officer tells him: You can put that down mate. He could then be seen taking the items from his lap and putting them behind his seat. Police claim he tried to hide nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, from them by moving it to the back of the vehicle. Sterling told police he had a problem with the drug.

He admitted possession of six nitrous oxide canisters, a class C drug. At a previous hearing, Sterling's defence barrister Jason Bartfeld KC said there is no dispute this is a top category case. He asked for the magistrates' court to continue to deal with it instead of sending it to crown court. Sterling previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation and failing to provide a specimen.

The former Manchester City and Chelsea star won the PFA Young Player of the Year award in 2018-19. Sterling was arrested by police after the crash and read his rights. The hearing is ongoing as he faces sentencing for his actions. The former England international has been subject to an interim driving ban since his admissions.

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This case follows a terrifying episode on the motorways that ended with a crash into a metal gate. The court is expected to determine his sentence after considering all the evidence.