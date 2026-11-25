Raheem Sterling was sentenced at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court to a 12-month jail term suspended for 18 months, a 24-month driving ban and 100 hours unpaid work after crashing his Lamborghini Urus on 28 May while driving dangerously and possessing nitrous oxide.

Raheem Sterling has been given a suspended 12-month jail sentence after crashing his Lamborghini on the motorway. The 31-year-old was sentenced at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court for dangerous driving and possessing nitrous oxide on 28 May.

The sentence is suspended for 18 months. Sterling gave no reaction as it was handed down. He was also banned from driving for 24 months and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid community work. Sterling pleaded guilty in September to driving a Lamborghini Urus dangerously on the M25, the M3, the A327 and Minley Road before he crashed near the M3 in Hampshire on 28 May.

Also read Footballer Raheem Sterling avoids jail after dangerous driving conviction

He also admitted possession of six nitrous oxide canisters for wrongful inhalation, a Class C drug, and failing to provide a specimen. During the previous hearing, prosecutor Simon Jones said a number of calls were made between 07:45 and 08:52 BST about a black sports car and the manner it was being driven.

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Witnesses Describe Dangerous Driving

Witness Christopher Jennings called 999 after driving alongside Sterling's car on the M25 and was shocked by what he saw, Jones said, and made clear he sighted the defendant inhaling from the balloon. Fiona Jennings, driving on the southbound M3, described the driving as absolutely horrendous and swerving in and out of lanes, the court heard. Footage was released of the footballer driving dangerously. Sterling was arrested after crashing near the M3 in Hampshire.

Sterling scored 20 goals in 82 appearances for England, helping Gareth Southgate's side reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the final of Euro 2020. He came through the academy at QPR before joining Liverpool, where he made his senior debut. Sterling, who was born in Kingston, Jamaica, moved to Manchester City in 2015 and won four Premier League titles, five League Cups and the FA Cup in 2019.

He left for Chelsea in 2022 but after falling out of favour spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Arsenal. Sterling joined Dutch club Feyenoord on a short-term deal until the end of the 2025/26 season. He is currently without a club. In the 2021 Queen's Birthday Honours, Sterling was made an MBE for services to racial equality in sport after fronting anti-racism and discrimination campaigns and speaking out strongly against racism on and off the pitch for several years.

Sterling Previously Won MBE Honour

It came amid controversy over England fans booing players taking the knee at matches as a gesture against intolerance.