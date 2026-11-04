Rahimi and Sadat Trial: Afghan Migrants Accused of Train Assaults

Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat face charges for alleged sexual assaults on a 14-year-old girl aboard a Southeastern train. The trial at Inner London Crown Court continues with jurors hearing detailed victim testimony.

Baryalai Rahimi, aged 25 from Southall in west London, and Mirebadurahman Sadat, aged 29 from Cricklewood in north-west London, are currently standing trial at Inner London Crown Court. The two Afghan migrants face a total of twenty criminal charges, including multiple counts of rape, sexual assault, and sexual activity with a child under the age of sixteen. The proceedings concern incidents that allegedly occurred on February 5 aboard a Southeastern service traveling toward London.

Alleged Incident On A Train

Jurors heard that Rahimi and Sadat spotted the fourteen-year-old runaway teenager at a station in rural Kent before following her onto the London-bound train. The court was told that Rahimi raped the girl three times inside the train toilets while Sadat assaulted her twice. During the police interview played to the jury, the victim stated that commuters on the train stared at their phones rather than intervening in the situation.

Also read Afghan Men Accused of Assaulting Teen on London Train

Victim Testimony And Behavior

The teenager described how Rahimi approached her at the station, complimenting her appearance and repeatedly attempting to put his coat around her while Sadat observed from a distance. She explained that she initially thought he was being nice but became uncomfortable as his behavior escalated. Rahimi, who used the alias Sandine, forcibly kissed her despite her attempts to say no, leading her to feel scared due to his size and strength relative to hers.

Assault Details In Toilets

CCTV footage shown to the court depicted Rahimi brushing past several commuters as he led the girl to a toilet cubicle. Inside, the victim testified that Rahimi laughed when she revealed her age and proceeded to rape her. After washing his hands, Rahimi instructed her to wait in the toilets for two minutes before returning to commit another act of rape, after which he left her with Sadat who then attempted to assault her.

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Defendants Deny All Charges

Rahimi claims in a prepared statement that the female was seventeen years old and that the encounter was consensual and instigated by her. Sadat denies all offenses, citing memory issues regarding the events. Rahimi denies three counts of rape, two of sexual assault, one of assault by penetration, and six alternative counts of sexual activity with a child. Sadat denies two counts of assault by penetration and four alternative counts of sexual activity with a child.

Trial Duration And Proceedings

The trial is expected to last three weeks as the jury evaluates the evidence presented by both the prosecution and the defense. The case highlights serious allegations of predatory behavior against a vulnerable minor in a public transport setting. Legal representatives continue to present arguments regarding consent and the ages of the individuals involved in the alleged crimes.