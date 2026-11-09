RAIB Report Reveals Fatal Amazon Driver Crossing Errors

Investigation confirms green lights misled Amazon driver Brandon Hatcher at Teynham crossing, prompting safety recommendations for self-employed logistics workers.

An independent investigation has determined that Amazon delivery driver Brandon Hatcher believed it was safe to proceed across a railway line in Kent because of misleading green lights. The fatal incident occurred on July 13, 2025, at approximately 12:42 pm, when Hatcher was struck by a passenger train near Teynham. The train was traveling from Ramsgate to London Victoria at a speed of roughly 71 mph when it collided with Hatcher's stationary van at the Bax level crossing.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) concluded that the visual signals at the crossing did not effectively guide the driver to follow the correct procedure. Investigators stated that Hatcher almost certainly interpreted the green miniature stop light as a clear signal to enter the crossing, despite the fact that the exit gate remained closed. This critical misunderstanding of the safety protocols contributed directly to the tragedy that claimed Hatcher's life.

Also read CSJ Report: UK Youth Isolation, Porn Use, and Declining Marriage Rates

System Failures and Signage Issues

The RAIB report highlights significant flaws in how the user-worked crossing was designed and maintained. The crossing featured gates on both sides of the railway line, accompanied by a miniature stop light system that displays a green light when no trains are detected. When a train approaches, the light turns red and an audible warning sounds. Instructions posted at the site required users to verify the green light, open both gates, cross with the vehicle, and then close the gates.

However, the investigation found that the signage and the absence of road markings failed to adequately instruct drivers on these steps. The report notes that crossings equipped with miniature stop lights are unlikely to receive further structural safety upgrades. Instead, the system relies entirely on road users adhering to the written instructions, which the investigation found insufficient for preventing errors in such a high-risk environment.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Accountability and Industry Context

The RAIB identified that Amazon had not prepared the self-employed driver for the specific risks associated with this type of crossing. Andrew Hall, the chief inspector of rail accidents, emphasized that private user-worked crossings represent a 19th-century concept that is ill-suited for the modern era of dense rail services and frequent home deliveries. He noted that most road users are unfamiliar with these crossings and do not know how to use them safely.

Hall pointed out a troubling pattern of similar incidents, including another delivery van driver killed in Lancashire in August 2026 and a serious injury in October 2017 at Frognal Farm in Kent. He stressed that these tragedies are not isolated but indicate a systemic need for a fresh approach to safety. The potential for derailment due to striking a van poses serious risks to passengers, railway staff, and the public.

Regulatory Response and Safety Recommendations

In response to these findings, the RAIB has issued four formal recommendations aimed at preventing future accidents. Investigators have written to the Health and Safety Executive to request a review of guidance for organizations that employ people to drive for work or use self-employed drivers. The goal is to ensure that companies better educate their workforce on the safe use of user-worked crossings.

The Office of Rail and Road expressed condolences to the families affected and stated that they expect Network Rail to manage these risks effectively. The regulator emphasized the need to assess crossings in light of changing usage patterns and to consider closure or additional safety measures where necessary. They welcomed the RAIB report and committed to carefully considering its findings to improve overall rail safety standards.

Advertisement

Railway Operator Commitments and Future Steps

South Eastern Railway, which operated the train involved in the collision, accepted the findings of the RAIB report. David Davidson, the chief operating officer, confirmed that the company has already implemented changes to the layout of the Bax crossing site. They have also published a toolkit containing guidance on how to safely navigate these crossings, specifically targeting professional road drivers.

Davidson stated that the company is committed to learning every possible lesson from this incident and will continue working with industry partners to prevent similar accidents. An Amazon spokesperson expressed deep sadness over the tragedy and confirmed that the logistics company supported the RAIB throughout its investigation. The Department for Transport has been contacted for further comment on the government's stance regarding these safety recommendations.