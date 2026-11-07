Rail Fares Could Rise as Labour Opens Door to Surge Pricing

Government documents show ministers want surge pricing on inter-city rail fares to boost revenue, so last-minute travellers may pay more.

Rail passengers in Britain could face steeper fares in the New Year after the Labour government quietly opened the door to surge pricing on inter-city routes. Government policy documents submitted to peers in the House of Lords reveal that ministers want greater pricing flexibility to boost revenue growth on long-distance journeys.

The policy papers were submitted as the House of Lords scrutinises the Railways Bill. The current freeze on fares expires in April 2027, and the documents suggest travellers could face steeper increases to plug the financial black hole left behind.

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How Surge Pricing on Inter-City Rail Fares Would Work

Surge pricing on inter-city rail fares would mean ticket prices rise when demand is high. The policy documents state that long-distance ticket prices need to move away from fares based on traditional peak times.

Surge pricing is already used by airlines and taxi hailing apps such as Uber, which charge people more when they book services on demand that are already busy. Applied to trains, the approach would most likely affect passengers who travel on the day or buy tickets closer to their departure date.

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Backers of the approach argue that on-demand rail fares could be cheaper if services do not have many bookings on the day and time of travel. Ministers still stress that cheaper advance fares should remain an option, but critics say travellers forced to buy at shorter notice would pay more than they do now.

Opposition Figures Warn Against Higher Fares for Commuters

Shadow Chancellor Andrew Griffith and Tory shadow transport spokesman Richard Holden have criticised the plans, arguing that commuters should not be asked to fund re-nationalised rail through higher fares. Both spoke after the policy documents were reported.

Griffith told the Daily Mail that Labour cannot keep asking commuters and rail users to prop up the cost of re-nationalised rail. He said Labour should be reducing the pressure on hard-pressed families, and that the Treasury must explain how potential uncapped fare rises would ease the cost of living.

Holden said Labour had spent a year pretending it was keeping fares down, and warned of passengers being rinsed while travelling between major cities. He called on Labour to rule out surge pricing on intercity trains and guarantee that passengers will not face eye-watering fares when they need to travel.

Former transport minister Norman Baker said that if the change is an attempt by the back door to extract more money from rail passengers, it is most certainly not welcome or sensible. His comments add to the criticism of the shift in approach.

Officials had earlier said the Railways Bill would give the Transport Secretary power to set parameters and guardrails for the overall level of fares. Regulation, they said, would protect passengers from large and unnecessary fare increases.

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The latest documents mark a shift in that position. They state that longer-distance and more discretionary markets could allow greater pricing flexibility, and that this should support a fares system that is easier to understand, fairer and more responsive to how people travel.

Rail Re-Nationalisation Timeline and Passenger Impact

Labour came to power in 2024 promising to re-nationalise all of Britain's 19 private train companies into a new state-run entity called Great British Railways. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has repeatedly talked up the prospect of cheaper rail travel as the network is gradually brought back under state control.

South Western Railway was the first operator to be re-nationalised last May, and GBR-liveried trains are now starting to run around the rail network, including on the SWR line. CrossCountry is set to be the last operator to be re-nationalised, scheduled for Autumn 2027.

Travel patterns have changed since the Covid-19 pandemic, as office-based workers do not always attend their workplace every day or enjoy more flexible hours outside traditional peak rail ticketing times. Transport officials are now looking at ways to boost ticket revenues, which could leave passengers who must book at short notice paying more.

The next key dates are the continued parliamentary scrutiny of the Railways Bill in the House of Lords and the expiry of the fares freeze in April 2027. Those milestones will determine how far the proposed pricing flexibility reaches into inter-city fares.